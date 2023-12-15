Upstairs Downstairs Welcomes Holiday Revelers

Special to Times

Once again, the Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll on Thursday, Dec. 7, was a wonderful and joyous event.

The street was alive with the sights and sounds of the season. Joyful residents and their children paraded up and down the street sampling all this generous community event had to offer.

At Upstairs Downstairs it was home for the holidays for hundreds and hundreds of Beacon Hill residents. It was once again a gathering place and was filled with friends and neighbors at the outset and lasted packed to the gills well past 9 p.m.

Throughout, holiday shoppers were entertained by Bell Ringers out front; Jeremy Bell’s magical accordion; the amazing, all-evening-long singing performance by John Everett Martin, Boston’s beloved balladeer; and even a visit from Santa Claus. Appreciative parents and wide-eyed children cheered and applauded throughout this magical evening, giving special meaning to being home for the holidays – home at Upstairs Downstairs.

Owner Laura Cousineau said, “We are clearly blessed to be part of this community and it was a pleasure to be able to welcome and thank personally so many of our valued customers and friends who have loyally supported us throughout these many years.”