Beacon Hill Architectural Comm. Holding Public Meeting Tonight

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold a public hearing today, Dec. 21, at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to: https: /zoom.us/j/91348462645 or calling 1 (929) 205-6099 and entering meeting id #9134 846 2645. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

Subject of the hearing will be applications for Certiﬁcates of Design Approval on the agenda below, reviews of architectural violations, and such businesses as may come before the commission, in accordance with Chapter 616 of the Acts of 1955 of the Massachusetts General Law as amended. Applications are available for review during business hours at the ofﬁce of the Environment Department. Applicants or their representatives are required to attend, unless indicated otherwise below. Sign language interpreters are available upon request.

I. VIOLATIONS

APP # 24.0487 BH 29 Branch Street

Applicant: Tim Burke; Timothy Burke Architecture Proposed Work: Ratiﬁcation of unapproved light ﬁxtures.

II. DESIGN REVIEW

APP # 24.0348 BH 54 Pinckney Street

Applicant: Ian Masters; Sam Kachmar Architects Proposed Work: New roofdeck.

APP # 24.0449 BH 22 Revere Street

Applicant: Chrissy Sack

Proposed Work: New door hardware, repaint front door black (in kind).

APP # 24.0485 BH 127 Mount Vernon Street

Applicant: Mike Morton; Architectural Window Proposed Work: Replace door at side elevation.

APP # 24.0494 BH 76 Revere Street

Applicant: Vanessa Pinhancos

Proposed Work: Paint front door Codman Claret.

(See Additional Items Under Administrative Review)

APP # 24.0498 BH 45 Beacon Street

Applicant: Caitlin Garrison; AMS

Proposed Work: Replace wood ﬂag pole with metal option.

APP # 24.0522 BH 7 Chestnut Street

Applicant: Mark Van Brocklin; Embarc Proposed Work: Repaint front door black (See Additional Items Under Administrative Review).

APP # 24.0532 BH 1 Otis Place

Applicant: Patrick Guthrie; Design Associates Inc. Proposed Work: New light ﬁxture.

APP # 24.0545 BH 11 Louisburg Square

Applicant: Jay Hebert

Proposed Work: New handrails, door hardware and EV charging port.

APP # 24.0559 BH 73 Charles Street

Applicant: Emma Walsh Proposed Work: New Blade Sign

APP # 24.0430 BH 31 Chestnut Street

Applicant: Guy Grassi; Grassi Design Group Proposed Work: New intercom, new door hardware, replace existing shutters in kind (See Additional Items Under Administrative Review).

APP # 24.0544 BH 46 Beacon Street

Applicant: Guy Grassi; Grassi Designs

Proposed Work: New garage door at rear, rebuild front sidewalk.

III. ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW/APPROVAL:

In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratiﬁcation at its monthly public hearing. Having been identiﬁed as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

• Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading need not appear at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reﬂecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

• please note that following issuance of the determination sheet no further correspondence will be issued for the applications listed

BELOW. The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certiﬁcate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for two years from the date of the approval letter. The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval.

• If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.1935 or [email protected] Thank you.

APP # 24.0540 BH 30 CEDAR LANE WAY: At front façade garden level, replace two non-historic wood double-hung windows in existing masonry openings; replace wood window surrounds and trim to match historic wood brick mold; restore and paint existing stone lintels as required; install new double-hung storm windows with recessed frames. At level one, front and side facades, restore three historic, wood, double-hung windows; restore and paint historic wood brickmold;

restore and paint existing wood sills as required; restore and paint existing stone lintels as required; restore painted wood shutters with new hardware; install new double-hung storm windows with recessed frame; paint entry doors and trim surround; repair and paint existing wood fence and gate as required. At level two front and side facades: restore two historic wood double-hung windows and (1) historic wood casement window; install one new wood, 6 over 6, true divided light, double-hung window where missing in existing masonry opening; restore and paint historic wood brickmold; restore and paint existing wood sills as required; restore and paint existing stone lintels as required; restore painted wood shutters with new hardware; install new double-hung storm windows with recessed frame. At level two, front façade ell: install one new wood, 6 over 6, true divided light, double-hung window in existing opening; restore and paint wood trim as required; install new painted wood shutters with new hardware; install new double-hung storm window with recessed frame. At level three, front and side facades: restore one historic, wood, double-hung window and two historic wood casement windows; restore and paint historic wood brick mold; restore and paint existing stone lintels as required; restore painted wood shutters with new hardware; install new double-hung storm windows with recessed frame; install new painted wood shutters with new hardware.

APP # 24.0522 BH 7 Chestnut Street: Install new shutters (See Additional Items Under Design Review).

APP # 24.0430 BH 31 Chestnut Street: Install new storm windows, restore/repaint existing wood work and iron work in kind (See Additional Items Under Design Review).

APP # 24.0446 BH 32 Chestnut Street: Patch and repair trim in kind. APP # 24.0510 BH 62 Chestnut Street: Cut 3/4″ joints in the mortar and repoint with Type O mortar with joint size and tooling to match existing joints on garden level and ﬁrst ﬂoor of rear elevation. Remove black stains on masonry with light restoration cleaner and wash brick at completion of work. Remove spalled cement on lintels and sills and reﬁnish to match existing with tammscoat paint.

Scrape, prime, caulk and paint wood trim in color to match existing.

APP # 24.0450 BH 144 Chestnut Street: repair/seal windows and repaint in kind.

APP # 24.0538 BH 44 Garden Street: Repair ﬁre escape in kind.

APP # 24.0458 BH 93 Beacon Street: Repoint chimney using historic mortar mixture and tooling.

APP # 24.0494 BH 76 Revere Street: Restore original windows at basement, 1st, 2nd and 3rd ﬂoors. Restoring the entryway including the front door. Adding a ring doorbell camera with a brass plate. Restoring the basement door that leads into the alleyway. Repointing the brick in the front façade in kind using historic mortar mix and tooling. Replace the 4th ﬂoor windows with historically appropriate true divided lights, all wood, 6 over 6, double hung windows. Replace all shutters in kind (See Additional Items Under Design Review).

APP # 24.0508 BH 1 SPRUCE STREET: Rebuild chimney historic mortar mix, dimensions tooling, and original brick.

APP # 24.0534 BH 11 West Cedar Street: Replace front door in kind, same color, design and door hardware. Original door was damaged beyond repair.

IV. RATIFICATION OF NOVEMBER 16, 2023 PUBLIC HEARING MINUTES

V. STAFF UPDATES

VI. PROJECTED

ADJOURNMENT: 9:30 PM DATE POSTED: 12/8/2023