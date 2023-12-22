Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Holiday Decorating Thank You

Thank you to everyone who joined our annual Garlands & Greens event at Hampshire House to kick off the Holiday Season! A very special thank you to our generous sponsor,

Mr. Tom Kershaw of Hampshire House, and to all our local businesses that made this event such a success!

Charles Street Supply

Beacon Hill Books & Cafe

DeLuca’s Market

Beacon Hill Chocolates

Barnaby’s

Townhouse Beauty

Crush Boutique

December Thieves

Cheers

Fabled Antiques

Crane River Cheese Club

Beacon Hill Hotel

Hampshire House

Kodomo

Zena Rose

J McLaughlin

Covet

75 Chestnut

Upstairs Downstairs

Sara Campbell

Cobblestones

Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill

Flat of the Hill

Happy Journey

Paws on Charles

Le Svelte Spa

Tip Tap Room

Tess

Harvard Gardens

J Grady Home

We’d also like to thank our generous members and donors who contributed to cover the cost of this annual effort.

Please note that Mr. Tom Kershaw will be offering his annual BHCA Volunteer Breakfast for all holiday decorators on Sunday, January 7th, at 10am. We will not remove the wreaths until later in January however, so stay tuned for more details on that!

Upcoming BHCA Meetings and Events

Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, January 3rd, 6:00pm via Zoom

Volunteer Breakfast – Sunday, January 7th, 10am, Hampshire House

BHCA Board of Directors – Monday, January 8th, 7pm via Zoom

Beacon Hill Gala 2024 – Saturday, February 3rd, 6:30pm, the Four Seasons Hotel Boston

Contact the BHCA at [email protected] for details on any of these activities or to sign up as a volunteer.

Join the BHCA!

We invite you to join our growing membership of friends – young and old – who are contributing to make life better on the Hill. Your membership allows us to continue our efforts to preserve our unique and historic neighborhood, and your voice adds strength and credibility to our mission as advocates for Beacon Hill residents. Join or renew your membership today at bhcivic.org or by calling us at 617-227-1922!