Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Holiday Decorating Thank You
Thank you to everyone who joined our annual Garlands & Greens event at Hampshire House to kick off the Holiday Season! A very special thank you to our generous sponsor,
Mr. Tom Kershaw of Hampshire House, and to all our local businesses that made this event such a success!
Charles Street Supply
Beacon Hill Books & Cafe
DeLuca’s Market
Beacon Hill Chocolates
Barnaby’s
Townhouse Beauty
Crush Boutique
December Thieves
Cheers
Fabled Antiques
Crane River Cheese Club
Beacon Hill Hotel
Hampshire House
Kodomo
Zena Rose
J McLaughlin
Covet
75 Chestnut
Upstairs Downstairs
Sara Campbell
Cobblestones
Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill
Flat of the Hill
Happy Journey
Paws on Charles
Le Svelte Spa
Tip Tap Room
Tess
Harvard Gardens
J Grady Home
We’d also like to thank our generous members and donors who contributed to cover the cost of this annual effort.
Please note that Mr. Tom Kershaw will be offering his annual BHCA Volunteer Breakfast for all holiday decorators on Sunday, January 7th, at 10am. We will not remove the wreaths until later in January however, so stay tuned for more details on that!
Upcoming BHCA Meetings and Events
Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, January 3rd, 6:00pm via Zoom
Volunteer Breakfast – Sunday, January 7th, 10am, Hampshire House
BHCA Board of Directors – Monday, January 8th, 7pm via Zoom
Beacon Hill Gala 2024 – Saturday, February 3rd, 6:30pm, the Four Seasons Hotel Boston
Contact the BHCA at [email protected] for details on any of these activities or to sign up as a volunteer.
Join the BHCA!
We invite you to join our growing membership of friends – young and old – who are contributing to make life better on the Hill. Your membership allows us to continue our efforts to preserve our unique and historic neighborhood, and your voice adds strength and credibility to our mission as advocates for Beacon Hill residents. Join or renew your membership today at bhcivic.org or by calling us at 617-227-1922!