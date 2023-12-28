Local Talent Headed to City Hall Plaza for New Year’s Eve Celebration

Special to the Times

First Night Boston is proud to announce its full schedule of performances for New Year’s Eve, which will fill City Hall Plaza and surrounding venues in the hours leading up to 2024. Musicians, comedians, performers, and artists from near and far will perform across in Boston’s downtown, with the stage, lights, and ice in City Hall Plaza serving as the event’s centerpiece. The full schedule is included in this release.

Beginning at 11:11 a.m., artistic and musical performances kick-off at the Main Stage with Hyde Park-based Sweet Harmony. The Boston Saxophone Quartet will begin indoor programming at Boston’s City Hall’s Civic Pavilion at 12:00 p.m. with its Noteworthy Scholars program, and arts and crafts presented by Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association will fill the second floor of City Hall at 1:00 p.m. Arts and crafts include calligraphy for New Year’s blessings, translating names into Chinese, face painting, and more.

On City Hall Plaza, the Main Stage rocks on with local acts Ava & Cam, Paco, Boston Music Project, and Tristan and Delaney blending new and old beats for the growing crows. The Ice Sculpture Gallery, featuring iconic Boston landmarks will be sparkling for all to enjoy.

The carousel on the Greenway offers free rides from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., and at 2:00 p.m., Improv Asylum makes its First Night debut with the first of three afternoon shows at its Hanover Street location. The audience-interactive and lightning-fast improv is designed for the whole family and goes until 4:40 p.m. In the Back Bay, the breathtaking Organ Concert in the First Church of Christ Scientist also begins at 2:00 p.m.

The microphones rattle atop City Hall Plaza as the sun sets with performances from local artists including Koliba, Lizje, and Maddi Ryan. Koliba is bound to turn heads by blending traditional and modern West African rhythms, reggae, ska, zouk and more. Colombian-American Lizje’s captivating blend of Latin Jazz and pop music keeps the energy high while Maddi Ryan returns her talent to First Night for the third straight year.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will lead a speaking program at 5:45 p.m. before the First Night Parade brings hundreds of performers to Boston Common for the 7:00 p.m. fireworks display. As the countdown continues, the tempo at City Hall picks up with Sons of Levin and LaQuandra Seymore performing short sets, before Guess Method, Nancia, and Ayla Brown & Rob Bellamy put their local roots and vibrant sounds on display.

Headliner Sammy Adams flexes some Boston muscle when he takes the stage at 11:30 p.m. As a second fireworks display glows above Boston Harbor at midnight, New England will ring in 2024 with Adams in the spotlight. Boston-born, the platinum-selling rapper, singer, and songwriter caps more than 13 hours of free entertainment, light shows, ice sculptures, and other family-friendly programming that is completely free for thousands of visitors.

More than 200,000 guests are expected to attend First Night Boston 2024. For more information and to support First Night with a donation, the public is invited to visit www.firstnightboston.org.

The full performance schedule is as follows, as of Dec. 19, and is subject to minor changes.)

Church of Christ Scientist

250 Massachusetts Ave.

First Church of Christ, Scientist – The Mother Church Extension

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy free admission to the How Do You See the World? experience + Mapparium globe, a tour of The Mother Church at 1 p.m., and visit the Christian Science Reading Room from 11:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

First Night Organ Concert

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Soul-touching performances from organists upon one of the world’s ten largest organs

City Hall Civic Pavilion

1 City Hall Sq. (Entrance Congress St.)

Boston Saxophone Quartet

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Performing with Boston-area students and rising saxophone stars, BSQ is an experienced quartet of talented instrumentalists

The Lied To’s

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Lied To’s, made up of musicians Doug Kwartler and Susan Levine will play soulful beats indoors at City Hall Plaza

City Hall Second Floor

1 City Hall Sq. (Entrance near Congress St.)

Arts and Crafts Presented by Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Arts and crafts for all to enjoy with Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association

Improv Asylum

216 Hanover St.

Improv Asylum

2:00 p.m.- 4:40 p.m.

Three back-to-back audience-interactive and lightning-fast improv shows for the whole family

Boston Common

139 Tremont St.

Frog Pond Skating Spectacular

6:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Figure skating show produced by The Skating Club of Boston

City of Boston Family Fireworks

7:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

A spectacular Fireworks display over the Boston Common

City Plaza Main Stage

1 City Hall Sq.

Sweet Harmony

11:11 a.m. – 11:51 a.m.

Performance and singing dance troupe from Hyde Park

Ava & Cam

12:10 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

Live music including Pop, Rock, and Country songs by this impressive duo

Paco’s Band

1:00 p.m. – 1:40 p.m.

Paco and his band performing some of your favorite 50’s and 60’s hit oldies music

Boston Music Project

2:00 p.m. – 2:40 p.m.

Creative youth development program highlighting students unleashing their musical creativity

Tristan and Delaney

3:00 p.m. – 3:40 p.m.

A performance by Mass-born Delaney and Alabama-born Tristan; two successful smalltown kids who are performing a glimpse into the past

Koliba

4:00 p.m. – 4:40 p.m.

Bringing together musicians from two continents, Koliba will perform a blend of traditional and modern styles including West African rhythms, Hi Life, Reggae, Ska, Zouk, and more

LIZJE

5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Columbian/American artist drawing inspiration from her diverse cultural background, performing her unique and innovative sound that sets her apart

Maddi Ryan

6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Performance by the up and coming singer/songwriter from just North of Boston

Sons of Levin

7:20 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Inspired by classic rock bands, Sons of Levin sings homage to previous great rock and roll acts while delivering their own take on the jam/rock scene

LaQuandra Seymore

8:10 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Performance by Massachusetts native singer and songwriter whose repertoire spans many genres and resonates with many ages.

Guess Method

8:50 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Dance-inducing Indie-Funk powerhouse by the group, hailing from the Boston area

Nancia

9:50 p.m. – 10:05 p.m.

Performance by Boston’s best R&B artist, including singing, dance, and energy

Ayla Brown & Rob Bellamy

10:30 p.m. – 11:10 p.m.

Massachusetts natives, and married couple will perform their own songs together

Sammy Adams

11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Event headliner performance by platinum selling rapper, singer, and songwriter

Boston Harbor (Long Warf)

212 Northern Ave.

Boston Harbor Fireworks

12:00 a.m. – 12:20 a.m.

Breathtaking fireworks display over the Boston Harbor, brought to you by Meet Boston.

First Night Boston is a 501 (C) (3) non-profit organization that funds the annual New Year’s Eve celebration in the city of Boston. The city-wide celebration features family-friendly traditions such as a parade down to Boston Common; hand-crafted ice sculptures; performances from local musicians and artists, and of course, the highly anticipated “First Night Countdown” to the New Year, that kicks off the much-anticipated spectacular midnight fireworks display over Boston Harbor. Boston City Hall, and other locations will offer family-friendly entertainment options. All First Night Boston activities are free and open to the public. For more information and a list of events, visit www.firstnightboston.org.

Conventures, Inc. is New England’s premier special events agency focused on integrated event management, public relations, and marketing. Founded in 1977, and based in Boston, Conventures, Inc. has defined the event marketing space and has been the driving force behind the area’s most memorable and effective special event campaigns. Visit conventures.com, or find them on Facebook at facebook.com/conventures and Twitter twitter.com/conventures.