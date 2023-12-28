Wu Announces First Night Public Safety Preparations

Special to the Times

Mayor Michelle Wu joined City leadership to share the City’s preparations for First Night, Boston’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration. The free and family-friendly event is moving to the newly refurbished City Hall Plaza, and will feature performances, ice sculptures, fireworks, and more. The City is a partner of the New Year’s Eve event, which is formally run by Boston Celebrations, Inc, and managed by Conventures, Inc. All parties are taking steps to ensure public safety as Boston celebrates the New Year.

“First Night is a beloved tradition in Boston and beyond, having created delightful experiences for neighborhood residents and visitors from around the world,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Our newly renovated City Hall Plaza is the perfect venue to welcome families from all over to ring in the New Year. I encourage all our residents to celebrate safely as we welcome 2024.”

First Night will feature more than 13 hours of free programming on the recently renovated City Hall Plaza. The event has moved to City Hall from its usual hub in Copley Square due to the park’s reconstruction. New this year, there will be programming inside Boston City Hall, comedy at the ImprovAsylum, and six hours of free carousel rides on the Greenway.

The Boston Police Department will be present at First Night to support this family-friendly event. Additionally, Boston Police are reminding attendees not to consume alcohol or marijuana in public spaces or prohibited private spaces, not to fly drones at any First Night activities, to dress accordingly for the weather, and to report any suspicious activity.

“Families participating in the Official First Night celebrations, as well as residents celebrating in our neighborhoods, can expect to see a strong police presence,” said Commissioner Michael Cox, Boston Police Department. “We are working with our public safety partners to make sure that this family friendly event is safe and secure for all in attendance. If you see something concerning or need to report a party or disturbance, please report it to an officer nearby or call 911.”

A parade from City Hall Plaza to the Boston Common at 6:00 p.m. will lead up to the Family Fireworks over the Common starting at 7:00 p.m. Midnight Fireworks over Boston Harbor presented by Meet Boston will cap off the night. More information on programming for Sunday, December 31, can be found at firstnightboston.org.

“We are again proud to help organize this proud Boston tradition, and excited to celebrate in this year’s home of City Hall Plaza,” said Dusty Rhodes, organizer of First Night. “We’re appreciative of the many organizations that help support this annual event, and we’re excited to put forth an enjoyable event for Boston’s residents and visitors alike.”

The public is reminded that it is illegal for private citizens to use, possess, or sell fireworks, and that illegal fireworks pose significant dangers to the safety of residents and their property.

Boston EMS will be deploying additional personnel at dispatch operations and in ambulances across the city to support emergency medical needs on New Year’s Eve.

“Whether you are celebrating at First Night events or another venue, please keep in mind that many illnesses and injuries can be avoided through sensible measures. Dress appropriately for the weather, have a transportation plan, and be a good friend, making sure everyone gets home safely,” said Boston EMS Chief of Department, Jim Hooley.