Neighborhood Roundup

‘Art for a Woman’s Soul’ Program Coming Jan. 11 to West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Public Library are sponsoring a free program, “Art for a Woman’s Soul,” on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 5:30-7:30 pm in the Community Room at the Wes End Brnach Library at 151 Cambridge S.

At this time, Mikki Zeitouni will present a 10-minute meditation to release the day’s stress followed by a fun gathering for women to do art and socialize.

There is seating for 20 people and registration is required.

R.S.V.P. and sign up early by emailing Mikki at [email protected].

Upcoming Events at The Vilna Shul

The Vilna Shul at 18 Phillips St. will offer “Exploring Sephardi Culture” on Wednesday, Jan. 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Explore the history of Sephardic Jews through music, film, and literature. Experiment with the ancient Jewish language of Ladino, spoken by Jews in Spain and throughout the Ottoman Empire beginning in the 15th century. No background experience is required.

Additionally, The Vilna will offer “American Jewish Women in Television” on Wednesdays, Jan. 10 and 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

During this course, which costs $120 per participant, attendees will analyze the ways in which contemporary American television is establishing a new take on Jewish female identity that challenges the stereotypes of Jewish femininity proliferated on television since its inception. Register online at www.vilnashul.org.

For more information on The Vilna Shul, visit www.vilnashul.org or call 617-523-2324.

Upcoming Events Sponsored by West End Museum

Join the West End Museum for an author talk with Dan Dain as he walks us through his new book, “A History of Boston” on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m. at The Hub on Causeway Community Room at 52 Causeway St.

Learn about how certain policies have caused urban success and failure throughout Boston’s history, and how the West End neighborhood has been impacted by these cycles. Dan will talk about this history and its implications for Boston’s future. There will be time at the end for a Q&A session.

Tickets cost $10 each and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-history-of-boston-with-daniel-dain-tickets.

Also, the WEM will sponsor its Boston Trivia Night on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m. at Causeway Boston at 65 Causeway St.

Put your Boston history knowledge to the test at our second trivia night, held at Causeway Restaurant and Bar. Sign up with your friends and form a team or join one on the spot. The winning team will win a prize from the WEM.

Tickets cost $10 each and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-trivia-night-tickets.

Second Back Street Neighborhood Project Meeting to be Held Virtually on Feb. 1

The Esplanade Association will hold its second Back Street Neighborhood Project Meeting to discuss ongoing safety projects at Esplanade entrances on Back Street. The meeting will take place via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m.

During this gathering, EA representatives will review progress made to-date, hear neighborhood feedback, and discuss proposed plans for additional safety improvements. Your presence and insights will greatly contribute to the success of the meeting, and the project.

Register for the meeting via zoom at https://bit.ly/BackStMeeting.

To learn more about the project, visit esplanade.org/crosswalks; and to learn about other pathway safety initiatives, visit esplanade.org/pathways.

Free Lessons in American Mahjong Offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).