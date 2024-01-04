UMass Announces Scholarships for Top 10 Percent of Community College Graduates

The University of Massachusetts announced that the top 10 percent of the Commonwealth’s future community college graduates will receive a minimum of $5,000 per year above federal and private financial aid if they enroll at one of the four nationally ranked campuses in Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth, and Lowell.

The Community College Advantage Scholarship (CCAS) is designed to incentivize highly talented community college students to finish their associate degree at one of the Commonwealth’s 15 community colleges, and then complete their bachelor’s degree at one of the four nationally ranked University of Massachusetts campuses.

The CCAS also seeks to address two challenges facing public higher education in Massachusetts:

• Providing equitable access to historically underrepresented groups of students in light of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision on race-based admissions, and

• Strengthening the Commonwealth’s talent pipeline as the number of high school graduates in Massachusetts is projected to decline in the coming years, the existing population is aging out of the workforce, and more young people are leaving the state.

“We want to send a clear message that UMass welcomes highly talented community college graduates to continue their pursuit of a college degree on our nationally ranked Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth and Lowell campuses,” UMass President Marty Meehan said. “We believe this initiative will lead to more community college graduates choosing to finish their four-year degree at UMass, which will accelerate their upward economic trajectory and strengthen the Commonwealth’s workforce.”

“As New England’s first Hispanic Serving Institution, Northern Essex Community College serves thousands of students each year, mostly from the Gateway Cities of Haverhill and Lawrence and towns across the Merrimack Valley, seeking a path to a college degree and greater career and economic opportunities,” NECC President Lane Glenn said. “The Community College Advantage Scholarship will help more of them continue on that path from an associate degree to a bachelor’s degree at one of the state’s outstanding UMass campuses.”

Starting in Fall 2024, the CCAS will help develop and retain diverse talent in Massachusetts by:

• Guaranteeing students in the top 10 percent of their community college graduating class automatic admission to a University of Massachusetts campus and a minimum of $2,500 per semester ($5,000 annually) for a total of at least $10,000 for the students’ final two years of college.

• Students remain eligible for additional aid based on individual circumstances.

• The CCAS will supplement federal and private grants awarded to the student.

To be eligible for the Fall 2024 CCAS, students must:

• Complete their degree in the top 10 percent of their graduating class at their college. This will be calculated as of the end of the semester prior to the UMass financial aid priority deadline (Students applying for fall admission must have been in the top 10 percent of their class as of the end of the Fall 2023 semester).

• Complete the 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or equivalent state financial aid application.

• Be eligible for in-state tuition.

• Have earned 45+ credits that are transferable to UMass.

• Be on track to complete their associate degree prior to the Fall 2024 semester.

• The CCAS is the latest in a series of state and UMass initiatives aimed at expanding access to a four-year college degree, which data shows significantly enhances a person’s lifetime income.

The University has increased annual institutional financial aid by 67 percent to $395 million since 2015 and has launched an early college program that allows high school students in urban centers to earn UMass course credit while still in high school, thereby saving them tuition costs once they get to college.

The state has recently made community college tuition free for students 25 years or age and older and has expanded the MassGrant+ program by $62 million to close make public higher education more affordable for lower- and middle-income students.

Northern Essex Community College, the first Federally designated Hispanic Serving Institution in New England, is an education leader for the Merrimack Valley. Through a supportive learning environment and cultural inclusion, NECC embraces all identities and inspires initiative and excellence through top-notch affordable certificate and associate degree programs online and at campuses in Haverhill and Lawrence. NECC offers many bachelor's degree transfer options, workforce development and community education classes, and is host to the NECC Police Academy, MassHire Merrimack Valley, and Gallaudet University's Regional Center for the deaf and hard of hearing.