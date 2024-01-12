The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold its monthly public hearing on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 5 p.m.

Attention: This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our online meeting or calling 1-929-205-6099 and entering meeting id # 974 8195 3696. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

The public can offer testimony.

Discussion Topics

Violation Review

APP # 24.0489 BH 53 Grove Street

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved windows at basement level.

Design Review

APP # 24.0494 BH 76 Revere Street

Proposed Work: Change color of door from black to Codman Claret.

APP # 24.0620 BH 131 Charles Street

Proposed Work: New store sign.

APP # 24.0606 BH 88 Chestnut Street

Proposed Work: Change color of door from orange to black. Install new light fixture.

APP # 24.0512 BH 48 Beacon Street

Proposed Work: Add new window at side facade.

APP # 24.0554 BH 36 Beacon Street

Proposed Work: Repair coal chute cover and surrounding sidewalk.

APP # 24.0577 BH 9 Spruce Place

Proposed Work: Relocate existing door to side facade.

Administrative Review

APP # 24.0602 BH 81 BEACON STREET: At penthouse level, replace 18 total windows. Front elevation: seven total 6 over 6 wood, true divided lights. Rear elevation: three total 6 over 6 and eight total 4 over 4 wood, true divided lights. The existing aluminum storm windows to be removed upon installation. The new sash would be fabricated with mortise and tenon construction. New sash will be true divided lite and double hung. Exterior will be oil based glazing & painted in kind to the existing color to match the building. The new sash will be using clear glass. The Muntin Design would be a 3/16” exterior wood stem and a 3/4” interior muntin profile at the interior. The existing windows have extensive rot & many are non-operational. No masonry, wood sills or brick moldings would be removed. The copper flashing at the rear elevation is to remain.

APP # 24.0593 BH 13-15 Pinckney Street: Replace existing skylight with a copper replacement at the recommendation of the Commission during the 11-2023 hearing.

APP # 24.0568 BH 7 Smith Court: Replace existing video doorbell (violation) with doorbell that meets the standards of the district.

Ratification of December 21, 2023 Public Hearing Minutes

Staff Updates