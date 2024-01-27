Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Undecorating Happens This Weekend!

Undecorating is easier than decorating! Meet the BHCA at Charles Street Supply for contractor bags and ladders from 9am-12pm this Saturday, 1/27, and at 12noon on Sunday 1/28. We’d be grateful if you could use your own ladder or tall stepstool if you have one. Neighbors can undecorate the streets they decorated, and any other areas they can get to. Kitchen scissors or a multi-use tool can cut through the zip ties.

Wreaths, bows and removed zip ties can be placed in the black contractor bags. Once full, the bags should be tied with a red bow around them and left on the sidewalk. DPW will recognize that these are not residential trash, but the removed holiday decorations.

Please take this opportunity to remove all wires, zip ties, and tape that is left over on the lampposts, and thank you!

Get your tickets to the 51st Beacon Hill Gala!

The Beacon Hill Supper Club Gala will be held on February 3rd at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston. It promises to be a wonderful evening about this special neighborhood.

Buy your tickets by January 26th at www.bhcivic.org or call the BHCA office.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings and Events

Undecorating – Saturday and Sunday, January 27 & 28

Beacon Hill Gala 2024 – Saturday, February 3rd, 6:30pm, the Four Seasons Hotel Boston

Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, February 7th; 6pm via Zoom

First Friday Coffee Hours will resume in March.

Contact the BHCA at [email protected] for details on any of these activities or to sign up as a volunteer.

Join the BHCA!

We invite you to join our growing membership of friends – young and old – who are contributing to make life better on the Hill. Your membership allows us to continue our efforts to preserve our unique and historic neighborhood, and your voice adds strength and credibility to our mission as advocates for Beacon Hill residents. Join or renew your membership today at bhcivic.org or by calling us at 617-227-1922!