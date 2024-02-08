Local Destinations Offer Swoon-Worthy Specials for Valentine’s Day

Saltie Girl

www.saltiegirl.com

279 Dartmouth Street,

Boston, MA 02216

On Wednesday, February 14th, Saltie Girl will be hosting a four-course, prix fixe dinner with Chef Kyle McClelland. With two seatings at 6 and 8 p.m., the special dinner will be held in Saltie Girl’s original, intimate space located at 281 Dartmouth Street. The seafood-centric menu costs $100 per person and will feature options including wagyu beef tartare, cacio e pepe spaghetti, and pan-roasted black cod. Please visit HERE for the full menu and to make a reservation.

About Saltie Girl:

Being a New Englander, Kathy Kathy Sidell, President and Culinarian of the MET Restaurant Group, had a deep affinity for the saltiness of the sea and the fruit it bears. She discovered beautiful, high-quality fish in tins and jars, smoked, and excellent local and fresh seafood during her travels. She decided to open “Saltie Girl,” which focuses on globally sustainable iterations of fresh fish & seafood. Be it fried, sautéed, raw, house-potted, smoked, or in tins. Chef Kyle McClelland takes the helm of the kitchen at Saltie Girl. His roots are in the Boston area, having worked early in his career at such locations as The Federalist, Ambrosia on Huntington, The MFA, Ten Tables, Pigalle, Clio, and others before tenures at Toppers at The Wauwinet, Caviar Russe, and Prospect in New York. Saltie Girl is located in the heart of Back Bay at 279 Dartmouth Street, Boston, MA 02216. For more information, please visit Saltiegirl.com or call (617) 267-0691.

Stephanie’s on Newbury

www.stephaniesonnewbury.com

190 Newbury St.,

Boston, MA 02116

Beloved Newbury Street institution Stephanie’s is offering a la carte specials in addition to the regular menu to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Available February 9th through February 14th, the specials include Lobster Bisque, Snake River Wagyu Sirloin, Baked Stuffed Lobster, Pan Seared Whole Flounder for Two, and Chocolate Truffles. To make a reservation, please visit visit www.stephaniesonnewbury.com.

About Stephanie’s on Newbury:

It is a classic that continues reinventing itself to appeal to residents and visitors alike. Located on one of Boston’s most iconic and scenic streets, Newbury Street, and in the heart of Back Bay, Stephanie’s welcomes guests with warm, friendly service all day. Stephanies are open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, serving skillful blends of homestyle American favorites with a fresh, local twist. Stephanie’s is casual elegance at its best with one of the city’s most fashionable sidewalk cafés, a popular bar and lounge overlooking Exeter Street, and cozy sky-lit dining spaces. Stephanies is located at 190 Newbury St., Boston, MA 02116. For more information visit www.stephaniesonnewbury.com or call (617) 236-0990.

Rebel’s Guild

Located inside The Revere Hotel

200 Stuart Street,

Boston, MA 02116

www.rebelsguild.com

For a “rebellious” Valentine’s Day, Rebel’s Guild will be serving up a fun and flirty Lover’s Revolt menu on Saturday, February 10th and Saturday, February 17th. Perfect to grab solo, with a date, or with a group, the specialty a la carte menu will feature themed dishes and cocktails alongside a DJ playing fun breakup songs. For more information or to make a reservation, please click HERE.

About Rebel’s Guild:

Rebel’s Guild is one part provocative local fare, one part pioneering cocktails, and a dash of conspiracy in the air. Inspired by the rebellious freedom fighters that defined Boston during the American Revolution, Rebel’s Guild opens its Theatre District doors to those who favor the unbeaten path. Contrarians, conspirators, and the insatiably curious alike will love the surprising fare on our menu and stimulating conversation in the lively salon-style atmosphere. For more information, including hours and reservations, please visit www.rebelsguild.com.

Geppetto

Cambridge Crossing

100 North First Street,

Cambridge, MA

www.thelexingtoncx.com

Chef Will Gilson’s romantic Italian destination Geppetto will be offering a special five-course tasting menu on February 14th for $95 per person to celebrate amore. The menu will feature a choice of options including dishes like shrimp scampi, lamb chops, chocolate budino, and strawberry + persimmon pavlova. Please visit HERE for more details and to make a reservation.

About Geppetto:

Drawing from his love of Northern Italian food, Chef Gilson will bring the flavors and feasts from Italy to our modern, dinner only restaurant. Ingredients of the dishes will highlight the farms, fishers, and foragers of New England. Guests can dine on composed platters of cheese, cured meats, and small bites to start their meal. Housemade pastas, local seafood, and fresh butchered meats will be the highlight of an evening at Geppetto – all concluded by desserts from one of the city’s leading pastry chefs, Brian Mercury.

Puritan & Co.

1166 Cambridge St.,

Cambridge, MA

(617) 615-6195

www.puritancambridge.com

Chef Will Gilson’s Puritan & Co., located in Cambridge’s Inman Square, will be serving up a five-course dinner on February 14th for $95 per person. Menu options will include choices such as Maine mussels toast, squash risotto, ricotta gnocchis, steak frites, and lemon vanilla posset. The full beverage menu will be available in-house for purchase, as well. For the complete menu or to make a reservation, please visit HERE.

About Puritan & Company:

Puritan & Company is Chef/Owner Will Gilson’s first restaurant, located in Cambridge’s Inman Square. The modern-American dining destination pays homage to New England history and the restaurant’s neighborhood. The Puritan & Company concept is that of an urban farmhouse where Gilson presents seasonal, fresh cuisine deeply rooted in New England tradition, while in the modern American style for which he is best known. The beverage program embodies Puritan & Company’s piety to the New England bounty and tradition, with a focus on the often overshadowed, classic art of pairing of food and wine.

Gilson presents touches of his familial hospitality and their passion for herbs sprinkled throughout the dining experience at Puritan & Company. Everything from the material, to the color scheme, to the host stand (a repurposed antique stove from the 1920’s), to the menu (stuffies, hard tack crackers, and Puritan Cake) all have special meaning and transport guests from Cambridge back to the Puritan time. For more information, please visit ww.puritancambridge.com.

Bistro du Midi

272 Boylston Street

(617) 279-8000

www.bistrodumidi.com

Join Bistro du Midi on Tuesday, February 14th for a romantic five-course prix fixe menu from Chef Robert Sisca. The French-inspired menu will cost $175 per person with an optional wine pairing for $90. Please see HERE to make a reservation.

About Bistro du Midi:

Bistro du Midi is a bi-level award-winning restaurant featuring French Cuisine with coastal New England Influences. The first floor boasts a stylish and bright atmosphere with a patio that overlooks the Boston Public Gardens. The second floor has a more elevated feel and offers a refined dining room. Executive Chef/Partner Robert Sisca artfully combines both classic French cuisine with modern and inspired twists on new dishes using the region’s freshest seafood, produce, and local farm fresh ingredients. Bistro du Midi is located in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood at 272 Boylston Street across from the Boston Public Garden. Reservations are available and walk-ins welcome. For more information, please call (617) 279-8000 or visit www.bistrodumidi.com.

Harvest

44 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA

(617) 868-2255

www.harvestcambridge.com

Chef Nick Deutmeyer is serving up a delicious, three-course prix fixe menu on February 14 in the heart of Harvard Square for $90 per person, with an optional wine pairing available for $50. To enjoy a Valentine’s Day treat at home, Harvest will also be selling to-go boxes of homemade bon bons for $25. The half-dozen assortment will include options like Strawberry Lychee White Chocolate, Espresso Caramel Crunch, and more. To make a reservation, please call (617) 868-2255 or visit www.harvestcambridge.com.

About Harvest:

Located in the heart of Harvard Square at 44 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA, Harvest celebrates the modern New England table with contemporary New England cuisine from Chef Nick Deutmeyer that focuses on and showcases the region’s freshest ingredients.

Tucked along a cobblestone pathway in the heart of the square, Harvest provides a welcome respite from the fast-paced world outside. Inside is a combination of soothing earth tones, supple banquettes, dark woods and pastoral art that lend an air of understated elegance. Outside, graceful linden trees offer shade to the Garden Terrace, Harvest’s private garden café that boasts fireside dining, blooming flower boxes, and heaters for the chilly nights of spring and fall. For more information, please call (617) 868-2255 or visit www.harvestcambridge.com.

Atlántico

600 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA

www.atlanticoboston.com

(857) 233-2898

Located in Boston’s historic South End, Chef Michael Serpa’s Atlántico will be offering a $75 three-course prix fixe menu. Additionally oysters, shrimp cocktail, dressed lobster and caviar service will be available a la carte as well as a romantic sparkling cocktail flight available for $45, or $16 individually.

About Atlántico:

A lively seafood-focused tapas bar featuring wines from the Iberian peninsula in a sleek South End space, Atlántico is located at 600 Harrison Avenue in Boston, MA 02118. The striking and airy space transforms as the sun sets into a lively celebration of flavorful, fresh seafood. For more information or to make reservations, please visit www.atlanticoboston.com or contact (857) 233-2898.

Little Whale Oyster Bar

314 Newbury Street,

Boston, MA 02115

www.littlewhaleboston.com

Chef Michael Serpa’s Newbury St. newcomer Little Whale will be offering a $75 three-course prix fixe menu. Additionally oysters, shrimp cocktail, dressed lobster and caviar service will be available a la carte in addition to a $65 wine pairing to complement the prix fixe menu.

About Little Whale Oyster Bar:

Little Whale Oyster Bar showcases Chef Michael Serpa’s passion for serving high-caliber, chef-driven seafood by offering guests a fresh take on classic New England favorites. The all-day menu features a raw bar with local oysters, Ipswich fried clams, local fish & shellfish, New England clam chowder and Maine Lobster Rolls, both warm with butter and cold with mayo. Appealing to both Newbury Street tourists looking to sample local cuisine as well as Bostonians seeking out familiar flavors, Little Whale Oyster Bar aims to deliver a quintessentially New England dining experience in an elevated yet approachable environment in the heart of Boston’s Back Bay. Located at 314 Newbury Street Boston, MA 02115, Little Whale is open for lunch and dinner. For more information, visit www.littlewhaleboston.com.

Select Oyster Bar

www.selectboston.com

50 Gloucester Street, Boston MA

On February 14, Select Oyster Bar will be offering a $75 three-course prix fixe menu. Additionally oysters, shrimp cocktail, dressed lobster and caviar service will be available a la carte in addition to a $65 wine pairing to complement the prix fixe menu.

About Select Oyster Bar:

Chef Michael Serpa’s first solo project Select opened in April 2015 in a Back Bay townhouse serving modern seafood and taking inspiration from the neo-bistro movement in Paris. The restaurant is focused on serving the highest quality seafood with a casual bistro vibe. The raw bar features local oysters and the rest of the menu offers crudo, ceviche, local shellfish, spanish octopus & more. The kitchen showcases the top quality seafood with simple seasonal preparations. The wine program focuses on seafood centric wines and our bar serves up cocktails with small batch artisanal spirits.

Sonsie

327 Newbury St.,

Boston, MA 02115

(617) 351-0400

www.sonsieboston.com

Beloved Newbury Street bistro, Sonsie, will offer menu specials including serving up a three-course prix fixe menu for Valentine’s Day for $85 per person. Menu options will include dishes like Oysters with Yuzo Granita, Caviar, Roasted Duck, 100 Layer Butternut Squash Lasagna, 12 Layer Red Velvet Cake, and Chocolate Lava Cake.

About Sonsie:

Open seven days a week from 8:00am to 1:00am, Sonsie boasts beautiful French doors that translate to an open sidewalk cafe in season, as well as a European lounge with deep leather chairs and sofas. The mahogany bar serves the best martinis in town from an experienced lot of friendly bartenders and the brick-oven churns out eclectic pizzas and focaccia throughout the day. It is easy to relax at Sonsie and enjoy the classic music that reflects the ambience of the restaurant as day progresses into night.

Sonsie’s menu always introduces fresh flavors and brilliant food combinations. Signature dishes dot the menu as well as seasonal dishes splashed with nightly specials. Reservations are recommended and private parties are welcomed. Downstairs at Sonsie is the Wine Room. An elegant old world feel blended with modern design featuring a walk-in temperature controlled glass wine cellar. With over two hundred wines offered and a unique opportunity to try most by the glass. For more information, please call (617) 351-2500 or visit www.sonsieboston.com.

Rochambeau

900 Boylston Street,

Boston, MA 02115

www.rochambeauboston.com

Located in the heart of the Back Bay, adjacent to the Prudential Center, Rochambeau will be celebrating Galentine’s and Valentine’s this year! Ro will be celebrating the galpals on Saturday, February 10th with a fab dinner party including a champagne tower, live music, decorations, $1 oysters, menus specials like crepes and chocolate covered strawberries, and more from 7 to 10 p.m. On Valentine’s Day, Ro will be serving up a three-course dinner menu on Valentine’s Day for $85 per person, with an additional wine pairing and specialty cocktails available. The restaurant will be elevated with a romantic feel for the evening with white linens and roses on each table.

About Rochambeau:

Rochambeau, a fun, vibrant brasserie and café from the Lyons Group brings French flair and flavor to 900 Boylston Street in Boston’s Back Bay. The multifaceted and multi-level space is comprised of a café, open for breakfast, lunch and afternoon snacks; brasserie, serving dinner as well as a late-night menu; and an expansive patio. The menu features French classics such as coq a vin, steak frites, and rotisserie chicken, as well as seafood and other meat options. Rochambeau is located at 900 Boylston Street in Boston’s Back Bay. Please visit www.rochambeauboston.com for more information.

Kings

All Kings MA locations:

Kings, Back Bay: 50 Dalton St., Boston, MA 02115

Kings, Seaport: 60 Seaport Blvd Suite 225, Boston, MA 02210

Kings, Burlington: 52 Second Ave., Burlington, MA 01803

Kings, Dedham: 600 Legacy Place, Dedham, MA 02026

Kings, Lynnfield: 510 Market St., Lynnfield, MA 01940

While Kings Dining & Entertainment will be welcoming couples for a fun Valentine’s date night, all Kings MA locations (Seaport, Back Bay, Burlington, Lynnfield, Dedham) will also be offering something for a fun night out for single folk!

In addition to regular bowling and dining reservations, on February 14th, guests can “Strike Out Your Ex” with a fun Anti-Valentine’s Day at Kings! From 6 to 11 p.m., guests can opt to “strike out their ex”- at the top of every hour, participating lanes will display the provided first name of the player’s ex on the lane screen, and the guest then has one minute to try to bowl a strike for a $25 rewards card! All staff will join in and cheer on the guest as the “strike out your ex party” moves up and down the lanes each hour. Specialty themed cocktails will also be available for 21+ guests to enjoy including Thirst Trap (Rum Haven, New Amsterdam Red Berry, Pineapple & Orange Juice, Watermelon Red Bull) and Ghosted (Ghost Tequila, Triple Sec, Lemon & Lime Juice, Strawberry Monin, Prosecco, Tajin Rim), and more.

About Kings Dining & Entertainment:

Kings Dining & Entertainment was established in 2002 in the heart of Boston’s Back Bay inspired to merge genuine food, creative cocktails, and social gaming to create the ultimate entertainment experience. At Kings you can expect delicious, crave-able food and an unparalleled social scene for all occasions; be it a family outing, a date night hotspot, a corporate event, or the best place in town to connect with friends.

Rare Steakhouse

Boston Steakhouses |

Rare Steakhouse |

Encore Boston Harbor

Encore Boston Harbor

One Broadway

Everett, MA

On Wednesday, February 14th, Rare Steakhouse inside Encore Boston Harbor will offer a prix-fixed menu that includes an amuse bouche and champagne toast. Chef Megan Vaughan’s menu includes a first course of smoked burrata, a second course featuring Surf and Turf and a third course of a Fleur D’Amore. The special menu is $155 per guest. To make a reservation or for more information, please call (857) 770-3300 or visit www.sevenrooms.com.