Upstairs Downstairs Has Much to Celebrate

Special to Times

On Saturday, Feb. 10 between 4 and 6 p.m., Upstairs Downstairs Home celebrated an important anniversary – two anniversaries to be precise.

Thirteen years ago, in 2011, Laura Cousineau became the sole owner of Upstairs Downstairs. She is also now celebrating her third anniversary in her new spacious location located at 69 Charles St.

Upstairs Downstairs was filled with friends of the boutique know for offering a wide array of unique items.

Friends Amy Gamble, Lindsey Tucker, Ashley Wernher-Collins, and Katie Bloom sing along with John Everett Martin.

During Saturday’s celebratory festivities, customers, friends, family, and neighbors were greeted at the front door with a display of magnificent celebratory balloons. Then upon entering, everyone was treated with great cheer, some bubbly sparkling water, and special hors d’oeuvres. Furthermore, with a welcoming announcement, Laura was pleased to offer to all who entered special promotions throughout the afternoon on various items beautifully displayed around the store. And to great applause, another wonderful entertaining appearance by Boston’s beloved balladeer, John Everett Martin. Once again he had everybody singing and dancing. Another recent reason to celebrate was Upstairs Downstairs was featured as a must-see on the recent Boston Insider ‘s 2024 list as one of “Boston’s Best Vintage Stores.”

Posted on their website were these words of praise…”Let me start by saying, Upstairs Downstairs Home is a hidden gem among Boston’s vintage store scene. From the moment I stepped foot into the store, I was captivated by its unique blend of new and old items. The staff at Upstairs Downstairs Home were incredibly knowledgeable and friendly, eager to share their wealth of expertise on vintage and antique pieces. They were happy to answer all my questions, making my shopping experience both enjoyable and educational. The store itself had a sophisticated and elegant ambiance, exuding a sense of timeless style. The carefully curated selection of vintage furniture, home decor, and accessories made it clear that this was no ordinary shop. Each item had a story to tell, transporting me back to a bygone era. Another standout feature of Upstairs Downstairs Home is their convenient shipping and delivery services, making it easier than ever to bring a piece of history into your own home. If you’re a lover of vintage treasures or simply looking to add a touch of nostalgia to your space, Upstairs Downstairs Home is a must-see in Boston. Trust me, you won’t want to miss out on this delightful blend of old-world charm and modern sophistication.”

Owner Laura Cousineau said, “What a wonderful day to celebrate with so many friends and neighbors both old and new. I was truly touched with this wonderful show of support from those we value and love so much. The recognition from The Boston Insider was icing on this anniversary cake. Their words of praise and recognition is what we and our staff endeavor to live up to every day like the very people and wonderful customers who joined us today.

Cousineau also extended her gratitude to Jennifer Gallagher of Cobblestones on Charles Street for providing hors d’oeuvres for the occasion as the event caterer.