Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Public Trash Bins

The BHCA is pleased to see that a city trash bin has returned to the corner of Myrtle and Joy Streets. We are grateful to the Department of Public Works, Councilor Sharon Durkan’s office, and our Neighborhood Liaison Margaret Van Scoy for making this happen.

This trash bin and two others on the north slope had been removed by the Department of Public Works over the past year due to neighbors’ complaints of household trash causing the bins to overflow.

Please remember that this bin is for small trash, and that it is illegal to dispose of household trash in any public trash bin. Let’s all work together to keep our streets and sidewalks clean and free of trash and litter by using these trash bins appropriately.

Did You Know?

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Board of Directors – Monday, March 11th, 7pm, 74 Joy Street

Architecture Committee – Monday, March 18th, 5:30 pm via Zoom

Events Committee – Wednesday, March 20th, 6pm, 74 Joy Street

Other upcoming BHCA Events

BHCA Young Friends Social – Wednesday, March 27th, The Dubliner

Love Your Block – Saturday, April 6th, 9am

Founders Reception – Thursday, May 2nd, 6pm (location TBD)

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these meetings or events.