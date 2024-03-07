Boston Voters Support Biden and Trump in Super Tuesday Primary

As was the case throughout the Commonwealth, President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump topped the ballot with Boston voters during the Super Tuesday presidential primary on Tuesday, March 5.

According to the city’s unofficial election results, President Biden was the top vote-getter on the Democratic side, garnering around 77 percent of the ballot (40,141 votes cast). ‘No Preference’ accounted for nearly 14 percent of the ballot (7,288 ballots cast), while Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson garnered more than 4 percent (2,238 votes) and nearly 3 percent of the ballot (1,492 votes), respectively.

On the Republican side, Trump garnered more than 51 percent of the ballot (9,428 votes). Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who was expected to suspend her campaign yesterday in the wake of unencouraging Super Tuesday primary outcomes nationwide, trailed Trump with nearly 45 percent of the ballot (8,195 votes). Other Republican candidates, including ‘No Preference’ and write-ins, accounted for the remaining less than 4 percent of the ballot.