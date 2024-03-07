Joint Committee on Ways and Means To Hold Budget Hearing in Gloucester

The Joint Committee on Ways and Means will hold a hearing on Governor Maura Healey’s FY2025 budget proposal, covering the topics of economic development, housing, and labor. State Representative Ann-Margaret Ferrante (D-Gloucester) and State Senator Lydia Edwards (D-Boston) will co-chair the hearing. The hearing will be open to the public for viewing; testimony is by invitation only.

“As co-chair of this critical hearing on the FY2025 state budget, I’m honored to provide a platform for public engagement in our budgetary process. This hearing isn’t just about numbers; it’s about the future we’re collectively shaping. By opening the doors to transparency and accountability, we empower our constituents to actively participate in decisions that impact their lives,” said Senator Lydia Edwards (D-Boston).

The Joint Committee on Ways and Means hearing on the FY2025 state budget is on Friday, March 8, at 10:30 a.m. at the Gloucester City Hall – Kyrouz Auditorium, 9 Dale Avenue.

Involved are Joint Committee on Ways and Means, Office of the Attorney General, Executive Office of Economic Development, Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, Dept. of Business Development, Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, Dept. of Housing and Community Development, Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, Board of Library Commissioners, Mass. Cultural Council, Commission on the Status of Women, Cannabis Control Commission.