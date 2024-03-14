Callahan Named New Regional Site Administrator at Historic New England

Special to Times

Barbara Callahan has been named Historic New England’s new Regional Site Administrator for the Metro Boston area.

Callahan now serves as Historic New England’s liaison to Metro Boston communities and oversees all public activities involving nine Historic New England historic sites. As the Regional Site Administrator, she will play a key role in the redevelopment of Otis House, with the goal of reimagining the site for enhanced visitor experience and use as well as serving as a gateway to the neighborhood and all that Historic New England has to offer.

“I am thrilled to continue centering contemporary audiences and underrepresented histories through this new role. That I also have the opportunity to participate in the plans for the redevelopment of the Otis House is my absolute pleasure,” said Callahan in a press release.

Callahan directs programming, interpretation, and community engagement for Otis House in Boston, the Lyman Estate in Waltham, and Browne House in Watertown, and supports two site managers who are responsible for five other historic house museums in the Metro Boston region.

Prior to joining Historic New England, Callahan worked at a number of area nonprofit organizations including Beacon Hill Village, Gibson House, Fitchburg Art Museum, and Nichols House. Callahan holds a M.A. in Museums Education from Tufts University, and a B.A. in Sociology, Anthropology from University of North Florida.