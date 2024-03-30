Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Come Meet City Councilor Sharon Durkan at the BHCA Coffee Hour on April 5th

District 8 City Councilor Sharon Durkan will be our guest at the next BHCA First Friday Coffee Hour. Bring your questions and comments for her – we look forward to seeing many of our neighbors on April 5th, 8:30-9:30am at 74 Joy Street.

Sharon Durkan

District 8 City Councilor

Love Your Block

Love Your Block returns on Saturday, April 6th, and we are looking forward to working together with neighbors to clean up our sidewalks and parks. Please let the office know if you are available to join in from 9am to 12pm. We’ll be meeting in front of the CVC at 155 Charles Street. We will have some tools, bags and gloves.

A Reminder about Public Trash Bins

Please remember all public trash bins are for small trash or recycling small items (newspapers or other recyclables), and that it is illegal ($1,000 fine) to dispose of household trash in any public trash bin. Let’s all work together to keep our streets and sidewalks clean and free of trash and litter by using these trash bins appropriately.

Did You Know?

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation on Beacon Hill. Your membership donations allow us to continue our efforts to preserve and protect our historic neighborhood. As a member, your voice adds strength to our numbers and credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill residents and businesses. Join, renew, or donate today to support the work we do for you at bhcivic.org.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Meet & Greet – Monday, April 1st, 6-8pm, 75 Chestnut

Streets & Sidewalks – Tuesday, April 2nd, 5:30pm via Zoom

Zoning & Licensing – Wednesday, April 3, 6:00pm via Zoom (TBC)

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, April 5th, 8:30-9:30am

Love Your Block neighborhood cleanup – Saturday, April 6th, 9am; meet in front of CVS, 155 Charles Street

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these meetings or events.