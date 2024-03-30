Phillips Street Resident Still Savoring Boston Latin Hockey’s Surprising Season

Like his teammates on Boston Latin’s boys varsity hockey team, Adam Whitney is still savoring the 11th seeded Wolfpack’s upset 4-2 victory over top-seeded Tewksbury High School to win the MIAA Div. 2 state final on Sunday, March 17, at the TD Garden.

Going into the championship game, the 16-year-old Boston Latin junior and lifelong resident of Phillips Street admits he was somewhat daunted to be facing such a skilled team, and on top of that, he would be playing at the TD Garden. For Adam, who had attended many Bruins games, the ice at the Garden was hallowed ground.

Adam Whitney, a 16-year-old Boston Latin junior who played defense for the Div. 2 state champion Wolfpack.

During the first period, Tewksbury was leading Boston Latin, 2-0, when sophomore Ryan McHugh scored the first goal for the Wolfpack. The crowd erupted, giving Boston Latin a much-needed infusion of confidence. The Wolfpack rallied, with three more goals by junior Billy Cunniffe, as well as two of the team captains, Aidan Fitzpatrick, and Matt Carrara, respectively, to clinch the team’s unforeseen victory over division favorite Tewksbury.

The Wolfpack’s season had admittedly gotten off to a “slow start,” though, said Adam, with a number of the team’s key players from last year leaving for college as some new members were still finding their way on the team.

In this transitional period, the three senior captains – Fitzpatrick, Carrara, and Bobby Banks – stepped up to really lead the team, said Adam, who plays defense. And by mid-season, the Wolfpack had gained significant traction, winning more games and beating more competitive teams.

Still, with a 17-8 record, the 11th-seeded Boson Latin team was the decided underdog against top-seeded Tewksbury, which then had a 21-4 record. The Wolfpack had also suffered 5-2 and 5-1 losses, respectively, in their previous games against Tewksbury during the regular season.

More than a week after the fateful game at the TD Garden, Adam said he believes Boston Latin’s first trip to the Div. 2 state final since winning it for the first time in 2005 was evidence of the hard work that his team put in over the season.

“It really felt deserved,” said Adam, who extended his gratitude to the three team captains, along with his other teammates. “Being able to get on the team and put in the work with the team to reach that championship game was just an amazing feeling. It felt like all our hard work had paid off.”

His father, Rob Whitney, was similarly proud of all that Adam and the Wolfpack accomplished over this season.

“Adam’s mom and I are very proud of the dedication and commitment that Adam has shown to his Boston Latin School varsity hockey team,” said Rob. “Adam worked very hard this season with his teammates to create a strong and confident defensive line that really helped his team achieve its championship title. We are thrilled that Adam and his team achieved their well-deserved victory.”