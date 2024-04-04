Community Reinvestment Grant Program Announced

District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced that community non-profit organizations in Suffolk County can apply for grants of up to $10,000 through his office’s Community Reinvestment Grant (CRG) program.

Last year, Hayden’s Community Reinvestment Program delivered the largest amount of funding to community partners in Suffolk County CRG history, with grants ranging from $4,000 to $7,500.

“I am extremely proud of the amount of funding we distributed last year. In total, we were able to award $260,000 to 45 Suffolk County nonprofit organizations. I look forward to presenting the next round of funding to help these mission-driven organizations. Together, we can provide our youth with more opportunities, services and intervention necessary for them to succeed,” Hayden said.

The CRG program will provide funding of up to $10,000 to 501(c)3 nonprofits that provide programming designed to prevent youth violence, substance use disorder, or substance use treatment in Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop. State law allows prosecutors to distribute up to 10 percent of assets seized in narcotics prosecutions to community-based organizations for crime prevention and substance use treatment.

The deadline for submissions is April 25, and Hayden expects to announce grant recipients on May 20.

More information on the CRG program can be found at suffolkdistrictattorney.com and submission forms are available at 2024 Community Reinvestment Grant.