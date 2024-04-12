The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold a public hearing on April 18, at 5 p.m.

Subject of the hearing will be applications for Certificates of Design Approval on the agenda below, reviews of architectural violations, and such businesses as may come before the commission, in accordance with Chapter 616 of the Acts of 1955 of the Massachusetts General Law as amended. Applications are available for review during business hours at the office of the Environment Department. Applicants or their representatives are required to attend, unless indicated otherwise below. Sign language interpreters are available upon request.

Attention: This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to: https://zoom.us/j/94404216912 or calling 1 (929) 205-6099 and entering meeting id # 944 0421 6912. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

I. Violation Review Hearing

APP # 24.0878 BH 1 Otis Place

Applicant: Patrick Guthrie; Design Assoc. Inc.

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved fire hose hookup

II. Design Review Hearing

APP # 24.0786 BH 65 Beacon Street

Applicant: Edward Batten

Proposed Work: Removal of existing band sign and window decals. Install new blade sign

APP # 24.0885 BH 70 Charles Street

Applicant: Chris Erickson; Aland Realty

Proposed Work: Install new blade sign

APP # 24.0813 BH 4 Acorn Street

Applicant: Yael K. Heher

Proposed Work: Replace pendant lantern

APP # 23.1199 BH 83 Mount Vernon Street

Applicant: Tricia Dillon

Proposed Work: Repaint front door red, & surround cream color

APP # 24.0814 BH 76 Revere Street

Applicant: Vanessa Pinhancos

Proposed Work: New roof deck

APP # 24.0886 BH 20 Chestnut Street

Applicant: Brian Charville

Proposed Work: Replace existing deteriorating wooden exterior stair at rear of property (on Spruce Place – Private Way) with new metal stair

APP # 24.0889 BH 2 Louisburg Square

Applicant: Scott Simonsen; Charlesgate

Proposed Work: Relocate and install new HVAC equipment

APP # 24.0895 BH Cambridge Street

Applicant: US. Department of Transportation Proposed Work: Rehabilitation of the Longfellow Viaduct

APP # 24.0874 BH 9 Spruce Court

Applicant: Tony King

Proposed Work: Renovation of property to include new window dimensions

III. Administrative Review/Approval: In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

• Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading Need Not Appear at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

• Please Note That Following Issuance Of The Determination Sheet No Further Correspondence Will Be Issued For The Applications Listed Below. The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certificate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for two years from the date of the approval letter. The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval.

• If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.1935 or [email protected] Thank you.

APP # 24.0864 BH 48 Beacon Street

: Restore all five windows at 48 Beacon Street at the 10th floor Two are on Beacon Street (South Elevation), three on Spruce Street: one north elevation, two on the west elevation. Work involves removing the existing sashes, removing all the existing glass which are failed insulated glass units. New glass units would be fabricated and installed. The new units would be clear glass. Set in the new glass and glaze in oil based glazing at the exterior. This would then be painted semi-gloss black at the exterior. New pulleys, brass chain & new mahogany parting beads as needed. The new sash will all be made to be double hung.

APP # 24.0887 BH 63-64 Beacon Street: Replace nine existing deteriorated 6 over 6, wood, double hung window sash and balances behind existing metal storm windows on the fifth floor of 63/64 Beacon Street and paint to match existing paint color. Replacement sash kit is BROSCO authentic divided light single pane, wood sash, double hung with 5/8 inch wood muntin. The windows will not have a low-e coating. Also repair glazing compound on French doors at 64 Beacon Street 5th floor and paint to match existing color.

APP # 24.0802 BH 95 Beacon Street: Install flashing above window of Unit 8 with weep holes to stop entry of water into the unit. Brickwork to be constructed to match existing.

APP # 24.0837 BH 23 Brimmer Street: Repaint existing wood windows, wood trim and cornices in existing color. Replace gutter in-kind with new gutter to match original profile. Repair broken and missing slates with new slate to match existing. Repaint front railing and recoat stairs to match existing.

APP # 24.0830 BH 44 Brimmer Street: Replace existing mansard slate in kind, replace flat roof, replace copper gutters and downspouts in kind, replace copper flashings in kind, existing roof deck handrail to remain in place during construction, rebuild three existing chimneys in kind reusing existing brick wherever possible, match new brick and mortar to match existing, reinstall existing chimney pots or replace in kind. Replace bay window roof and curved gutter to match existing. Repair roof dormers matching existing materials and profiles, paint color to match existing.

APP # 24.0846 BH 21 Chestnut Street: At front elevation, replace seven sash sets. First floor has two 6 over 6. Second floor has three 6 over 6, and two 2 over 2 in kind. The existing windows are not historic. The new sash sets will keep the existing wood sills, jambs & brick moldings. The new sash will be wood, true divided lites, double hung using original mouth blown period correct glass at all seven window openings. This glass will have original seeding, liquid marks & slight air bubbles. The new sash sets will all be oil based glazed at the exterior & be painted semi-gloss black to match the existing. All existing aluminum storm windows to be removed upon installation of new sash.

APP # 24.0810 BH 65 Chestnut Street: Replace slate roof in kind.

APP # 24.0793 BH 35 Hancock Street: At rear, level two, unit two, remove and replace two, 1 over 1, vinyl windows with two, 1 over 1, wood windows sash and balance only, painted to match existing.

APP # 24.0793 BH 10 Louisburg Square: Repair service entry in kind, paint BM Black Forest Green and reinstall with existing door hardware. Remove shutters and paint BM Black Forest Green, and reinstall. Repaint the front door BM Black Forest Green, Paint the windows, and door trim BM Navajo White. Repaint the front iron work in BM Black, Cut and repoint the front steps.

APP # 24.0838 BH 74 Mount Vernon Street: Paint existing wood oriole, door, windows, trim and shutters in color to match existing.

APP # 24.0800 BH 82 Mount Vernon Street: Replace copper gutter to front roof area and copper belting above gutter. Install slate to match existing. Install copper step flashing and counter flashing.

APP # 24.0808 BH 148 Mount Vernon Street: Repaint the two exterior doors facing Mt. Vernon St using Fine Paints of Europe, High Gloss Black.

APP # 24.0735 BH 1 Otis Place: Remove third and fourth floor fire balconies at the front of the property.

APP # 24.0790 BH 31 South Russell Street: New copper flashing and gutters.

APP # 24.0884 BH 1 Walnut Street: Repaint bay window in kind.

IV. Conversation Regarding Outdoor Dining Furniture

V. Ratification Of March 21, 20024 Public Hearing Minutes & March 29, 2024 Public Subcommittee Meeting Minutes.

VI. Staff Updates

Projected Adjournment: 9 p.m.