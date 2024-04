Neighborhood Roundup

WECA Meeting Set for April 11

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will hold its next meeting in person on Thursday, April 11, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

Guests for this meeting will be representatives from Beacon Hill Village. Masks are encouraged.

WE Branch Library to Offer ongoing ‘Mindfulness Program

The West End Branch Library at 151 Cambridge St. will offer ‘Mindfulness for Older Adults’ on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon on Fridays, beginning April 12.

The ongoing program includes ‘Introduction to Mindfulness and Meditation’ on April 12; ‘Stopping, Calming and Resting’ on April 19; ‘Mindfulness and Stress Reduction’ on May 3:’Creating Healthy Sleep Habits’ on May 10; ‘Mindfulness Tools for Chronic Pain’ on May 17; ‘Yoga Breathing for Relaxation’ on May 24: and ‘Loving Kindness and Gratitude’ on June 7.

Bob Linscott, MTS, Certified Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) Teacher and Behavioral Health Manager for the city’s Age Strong Commission, will lead the program, which will help paripinnate learn to reduce stress and anxiety; enhance their attention and memory; improve their mood and sleep; and strengthens their cognition in aging.

To register for the program, contact Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] or call the West End Branch Library at 617-523-3957.

‘Church of the Finish Line’ Holds Blessing of the Marathon Athletes

This Sunday, April 14, Old South Church in Boston, located at 645 Boylston St. in Copley Square, will hold three Marathon Sunday worship services, featuring the Blessing of the Athletes and Highland Cathedral for bagpipes, drum, and organ at 9 and 11 a.m., and 1 p.m., respectively. The services will also be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/event/4210358.

As the ‘Church of the Finish Line,’ Old South Church salute one of the oldest and greatest races in the world. Marathoners join for worship, which is paused to acknowledge the runners, their families, and volunteers, and ask God to bless them, to keep them safe from injury and harm, and to give them perseverance.

“A marathon is a spiritual contest,” said Rev. John M. Edgerton, senior minister, Old South Church in a statement. “But the athletes are not competing against one another. They are competing against breath, against muscle, against gravity, against the temptation to give up. As the athletes prepare to embark, we are honored to offer them a blessing for that contest of spirit.”

Old South Church is wheelchair accessible, and it has wheelchair bays in the pews. A hearing loop and large print bulletins are also available.

Beacon Hill Books to Welcome Two Authors on April 18

Jeanne Blasberg, whose third novel ‘Daughter of a Promise’ is due out soon, will be joining Julie Carrick Dalton, author of the upcoming novel, ‘The Last Beekeeper’ and a new resident to the neighborhood, on Thursday, April 18, at 5 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books at 71 Charles St.

Upcoming Programs Sponsored by West End Museum

The West End Museum will offer a ‘West End Architecture’ walking tour on Wednesday, April 17, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-end-architecture-tickets.

The museum’s next Trivia Month is set to take place on Monday, April 22, at the Dubliner Irish Pub at 2 Center Plaza. Admission is $10 per person. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/856151160167?aff=oddtdtcreator to purchase tickets and for more information.

The museum will also offer an online lecture, ‘Curley to Kevin: The New Boston and the Mayors Who Made It’ on Thursday, April 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

At this time, Sebastian Belfanti, the museum’s executive director, will lead a discussion on the political impact of Boston’s 20th-century mayors.

Over the course of the 20th century, Boston underwent a major change in political leadership, from the dynamic and populist, but corrupt, James Michael Curley, to New Boston’s honest but elite-centric Hynes and Collins. They were followed by Kevin White, who tried to bridge these two leadership styles with a more populist good-government approach. The story of how these shifts changed the political landscape of Boston, reshaped the city, and created “The New Boston” are critical to understanding the city today.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/curley-to-kevin-the-new-boston-and-the-mayors-who-made-it-tickets.

April Programs at Nichols House

The Nichols House Museum will offer free family tours as part of the Highland Street Foundation’s Spring Week on Friday, April 19.

Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., visit the Nichols House and learn about the three Nichols sisters. Artists, athletes, and activists, their adventures took them around Beacon Hill and Boston– and beyond. An artisan will demonstrate a craft the sisters enjoyed. Advanced registration is required.

The museum will offer a special tour focused on Rose Nichols’ career as a designer on Friday, April 26.

A pioneering woman landscape architect who aimed for “harmonious discord” in her historically inspired designs, Rose designed over 70 gardens and authored three books on gardens, as well as numerous articles about landscapes and design.

Explore the home Rose curated to be a museum, learn about her design career, and experience her aesthetic sense. Tours offered at 2:30, 3:30, and 4:30 p.m.

Visit nicholshousemuseum.org for more information and to register for these events.

WEM Seeking Volunteers for Spring and Summers Seasons

The West End Museum is now seeking volunteers for the spring and summers seasons.

Volunteer opportunities include in-person openings on Wednesday-Sunday mornings and afternoons for greeter, event assistant, exhibit attendant, social media creator, and special projects assistant.

For more information, contact the WEM volunteer coordinator via email at [email protected].

Gibson House Museum Benefit Set for April 18

The Friends of the Gibson House Museum invite you to its annual museum benefit, “The Sporting Life,” on Thursday, April 18, from 6 to 8 p.m.at the St. Botolph Club at 199 Commonwealth Ave.

This fun and festive party will offer a nod to the Gibsons and other 19th-early 20th century families who spent much of their leisure time enjoying outdoor activities. The event will honor Community Boating, the oldest public sailing organization in the country, for its mission of breaking down the physical, social, and financial hurdles that sailing frequently presents and providing opportunities for people of all backgrounds and abilities to experience the joys of being on the water.

All proceeds will support the preservation and operation of the Gibson House Museum. Tickets are $150 and may be purchased via the link above, or by sending a check with the names of your guests to: the Gibson House Museum, 137 Beacon St., Boston, MA 02116.

This year’s Benefit features some fabulous raffle items, including tickets to the theater, restaurant gift certificates, a Community Boating membership, a pickleball set, and vintage treasures. You do not need to be present to win. More details, as well as a link to purchase raffle tickets, can be found at

https://www.thegibsonhouse.org/museum-benefit.

Celebrate Earth Day, April 20, With the Friends of the West End Library

Celebrate Earth Day with the Friends of the West End Library on Saturday, April 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. at 151 Cambridge St.

Attendees can pitch in to help plant for the year and enjoying the daffodils, tulips and other delights starting to bloom in the Library Garden. Guests can also take home a free starter houseplant.

West End Branch Library’s ‘Writing Your Memoir’ Series Kicks Off April 29

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., will offers its ‘Writing Your Memoir’ over three consecutive Monday evenings beginning on April 29.

Everyone has a story to tell. Step into the captivating field of memoir writing with this three-part workshop and acquire the skills and confidence to share your story with the world. Under the guidance of an expert writer, you will learn the art of crafting compelling and authentic personal narratives!

Session 1, which takes place on Monday, April 29, from 2 to 4 p.m., introduces memoir writing and developing a writing voice; Session 2 on Monday, May 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. focuses on sharing your written memoir and receiving positive feedback; and Session 3, which takes place Monday, May 13, from 2 to 4 p.m., concentrates on concluding your memoir and reaching your desired audience.

To register, contact Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] or by calling the West End Branch Library at 617-523-3957.

WLP’s Annual Fundraiser and Networking Luncheon Set for May 10

Women’s Lunch Place Executive Director Jennifer Hanlon Wigon and M. Lee Pelton, President and CEO of the Boston Foundation, will have a fireside chat at WLP’s annual fundraiser and networking luncheon, eat LUNCH give on Friday, May 10, in the Oriental Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and concludes at 1:15 p.m.

Hanlon Wigon and Pelton will address the pressing issues of the housing crisis in Boston, including the shortage of affordable units and the critical need for safe, gender-specific housing for women in the community. The event will be held in the Oriental Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston.

This luncheon will include a delicious meal, an opportunity to network with Boston’s best and brightest leaders, and an inside look at the context behind Women’s Lunch Place’s life-changing work from two experts in their fields. There will also be a raffle with local prizes.

All proceeds from the fundraising luncheon will be donated to Women’s Lunch Place.

Tickets cost $200 each and are available online at womenslunchplace.org/elg, along with sponsorships, program advertisements, and opportunities to support the raffle.

Duckling Day Returns Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12

Join the Friends of the Public Garden on Mother’s Day Sunday, May 12, for the return of Duckling Day – an annual celebration of the children’s classic book ‘Make Way for Ducklings ‘by Robert McCloskey.

Duckling Day is a family-friendly celebration held each year on Boston Common. Duckling Day features activity booths, lawn games, magic, and live music all at Parkman Bandstand. The event ends with a parade retracing Mrs. Mallard’s steps to the Ducklings sculpture in the Public Garden.

Registration for a family of any size is $35 and includes a goody bag for every child and entertaining Duckling activities for the whole family; register online at https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/events/ducklingday/.

Charles River Cleanup Set to Return April 19-20

Join the Esplanade Association for the 25th annual Charles River Cleanup – one of the largest Earth Day cleanups in the nation – on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20.

Registration is now open for individual and corporate/large groups; sign up for one or both days online at https://esplanade.org/cleanup/.

Free Lessons in American Mahjong Offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).