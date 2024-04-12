News Taking in the Eclipse by Beacon Hill Times Staff • April 12, 2024 • 0 Comments Phillips Street resident Rob Whitney took this picture through a Celestron telescope in Newport, VT, whichis close to the Canadian border. “The Baily’s Beads effect is a phenomenon where sunlight peaks through a valley on the surface of the moon,” wrote Whitney. “During Monday’s eclipse, you could see a small Baily’s Bead at the bottom of the sun around the corona, which is the outermost layer of the sun and what produced the ring of light when the moon passed over it.”