Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Award Nominations Requested

The Beacon Hill Civic Association invites the community to nominate candidates for the 27th Annual Beacon Award. Instituted in 1997 by the BHCA as part of its Diamond Jubilee Year, the Beacon Award annually honors those individuals or groups deserving of particular recognition for significant and sustained contribution to the Beacon Hill community.

Nomination forms are available online at www.bhcivic.org or by calling BHCA at 617-227-1922. A new form should be completed for each individual nomination submitted and should be returned to the Beacon Hill Civic Association no later than Monday, April 22, 2024. Nominations will be reviewed, and a winner will be selected by a committee composed of representatives from the BHCA and the community at large.

The 2024 Beacon Award will be presented at the BHCA’s 102nd Annual Meeting, to be held May 20, 2024, at the Somerset Club.

A Reminder About Public Trash Bins

Please remember all public trash bins are for small trash or recycling small items (newspapers or other recyclables), and that it is illegal ($1,000 fine) to dispose of household trash in any public trash bin. Let’s all work together to keep our streets and sidewalks clean and free of trash and litter by using these trash bins appropriately.

Did You Know?

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation on Beacon Hill. Your membership donations allow us to continue our efforts to preserve and protect our historic neighborhood. As a member, your voice adds strength to our numbers and credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill residents and businesses. Join, renew, or donate today at bhcivic.org to support the work we do for you!

Upcoming BHCA Meetings & Events

Events Committee – April 30, 6pm, 74 Joy Street

Young Friends Social – April 24, 7-9pm, Harvard Gardens

Founders Reception – Thursday, May 2nd

Annual Meeting of Members – Monday, May 20th, Somerset Club

Valiant Cruise (members only) – Thursday, June 6th

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these meetings or events.