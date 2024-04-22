MHS Hosts Making History Gala With Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author Doris Kearns Goodwin

On Thursday, June 6, the Massachusetts Historical Society (MHS) will host its Making History Gala at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston. The event will feature renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin. The evening will commence with a cocktail reception at 5:30 pm, followed by a three-course dinner, engaging speaking program, and live paddle raise. The fundraising event promises an unforgettable evening for history enthusiasts to come together to support the MHS. Tickets, as well as individual and corporate sponsorships, are now available for purchase. For more information or to purchase a ticket or sponsorship package, please visit https://www.masshist.org/gala.

Doris Kearns Goodwin is a world-renowned historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times #1 best-selling author. Throughout her five-decade career, Goodwin has received numerous awards and accolades for her insightful studies of U.S. presidents. Her bestselling books include “Lyndon Johnson and the American Dream,” and “No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II,” which won a Pulitzer Prize. “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln” was awarded a Lincoln Prize and served as the basis for Steven Spielberg’s film “Lincoln,” starring Daniel Day-Lewis in an Academy Award-winning performance as Abraham Lincoln. At the Gala, in conversation with MHS President Catherine Allgor Goodwin will discuss her new memoir, An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s.

The MHS, founded in 1791, is the nation’s first historical society and an invaluable resource for American history, life, and culture. Its mission is to promote understanding of Massachusetts and the nation’s history, and it is dedicated to making history accessible to all. The MHS uses its resources to educate, connect, and inspire the public through research, programs, workshops, and exhibitions. All proceeds from the Making History Gala will support the MHS’s mission.

Individual tickets for the 2024 Making History Gala start at $500 per person. For individual sponsorships, the Making History Gala offers three levels, starting at $2,500. Corporate sponsorship packages, which cater to a range of budgets and marketing objectives, start at $6,500. To make a purchase or to learn more about the Making History Gala, please visit https://www.masshist.org/gala.

For further information or Gala-related questions, please contact Sarah Brugge at [email protected].