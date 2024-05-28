Rouvalis Flowers and Gardens Opens a Second Location in Winchester

Special to the Times

Rouvalis Flowers and Gardens, the iconic Parisian looking flower shop that has been a Beacon Hill neighborhood institution for well over 40 years, opened a second location in Winchester, Ma on April 23.

The newest location, located at 25 Thompson St. in Winchester is much larger on the inside housing over 2000 square feet of floor space. True to its well-deserved reputation, this location will still carry all the beautiful products that Rouvalis has been known for in addition to a broader and deeper selection of home products.

It’s the perfect place to “shop local” if you are looking for a fresh bouquet, an amazing selection of fresh cut stems, picking up or sending a vase arrangement, a wonderful gift for the home or a gift simply for yourself. This new location has a great selection of home products, such as pillows, candles and other home décor.

This large inviting and bright space not only has those beautiful fresh flowers from all over the world, that the Beacon Hill customers have begun to know, it also has a great selection of indoor plants of all sizes in addition to well curated home décor. The new location also showcases a selection of large scale planted outside containers that have become a signature look throughout Boston. These only highlight Rouvalis’s capabilities.

The Winchester location also showcases a large-scale living wall. This is a great look for either the residential client or corporate client and can be changed out seasonally.

Rouvalis Flowers and Gardens, owners Emily Montany and her partner, Sean Murphy, are thrilled to have opened their second location in downtown Winchester. Emily oversees the retail and studio side of the business and her partner Sean oversees the garden-landscape side. Sean and his team are known for the beautiful window boxes, courtyards and rooftop decks throughout the city of Boston for both private and commercial properties.

“We have been so well received by everyone in the Winchester community, and are thrilled to finally get our new space up and open,” Montany said.

Rouvalis Flowers- Beacon Hill location is located at 40 West Cedar St. in the Beacon Hill area of Boston. It was there that Montany’s, partner, Sean went to work for the owner, Bill Rouvalis, in 2007.

In 2009, the couple took over from Rouvalis, who passed away, and have carried on the name for the past 15 years. During that 15 years they have taken the business to a whole new level.

Montany continued, “Beacon Hill is still that small iconic neighborhood shop, we then opened our first studio in the South End which we quickly outgrew and then moved to a bigger space in Charlestown.”

Montany said, “it’s always been a dream to open up a second location, but it was really about finding the right fit.”

“Beacon Hill has a great community,” she said, “so we knew we had to have another wonderful community. We’ve always loved Winchester and many of our Winchester customers would come into Boston and we have employees from here.”

“The new location at 25 Thompson Street reminded me so much of our Beacon Hill shop,” Montany said. “Then I walked through and saw some more and I got more excited.” Montany said. “the vision was to give the space a homey feel, designing different areas, that would draw customers to the different products and services that we offer.”

Montany most enjoys talking to the customers and looking forward to seeing what the customer and community needs and wants.

“We’re just really looking forward to being part of the community,” she said.

Rouvalis Flowers, Beacon Hill and Winchester are open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.