Artist John Young to Appear at Upstairs Downstairs

On Sunday, June 2, popular and well-known artist, John Young, will be appearing at Upstairs Downstairs at 69 Charles St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. His distinctive work will be on display morning and afternoon. His amazing artistry depicts natural themes of fish, flowers, beautiful coastal scenes, and much, much more. Young’s artistry can be found in galleries and in private collections throughout New England and beyond. Young is a self-taught artist from Duxbury who currently has a studio in Fall River. “Believe it or not, it was in the first grade that I fell in love with art,” said Young. “I loved drawing houses, trees, and apples, and even surprised myself at the realism of these images I was able to render at such an early age and the pride and joy I felt in doing so. I could have never dreamed from my early beginnings that so many have found peace and pleasure in my work and honored that some have included my work in their private collections of fine art.” Many devotees of Young’s work will remember when his gallery was at 100 Charles St. for five years between 2003 and 2008. In 2011, Upstairs Downstairs owner Laura Cousineau incorporated John’s work into her wider collection of local artists and has proudly and successfully displayed his work ever since. “Our long association with John has been a pure joy,” said Cousineau. “His work has always been a perfect complement and fits into our mission to provide the very best in antique and vintage furniture, home goods, unique collectibles, and local art. We, along with John, hope to see you on Sunday, June 2, so you can see for yourself his amazing work on full display including his popular mini’s.” For more information, contact Laura Cousineau by phone at 617-367-1950; via email a [email protected]; or on Instagram at Instagram:@UpstairsDownstairsAntiques.