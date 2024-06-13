Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming BHCA Meetings:

Architecture Committee – Monday, June 17th, 5:30pm via Zoom

Events Committee – Tuesday, June 25th, 6pm, 74 Joy Street

Upcoming BHCA Events:

Summer Evening at Otis House – Thursday, June 27th, 6-8pm

Dinner Under the Stars – Saturday, September 14th,

BHCA Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 15th, 12-4pm

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these meetings or events.

BHCA Annual Appeal

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation on Beacon Hill. Your donations to the Annual Appeal allow us to continue our efforts to preserve and enhance our historic neighborhood. Support our 2024 Annual Appeal with your donation today at bhcivic.org.