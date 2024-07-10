Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming Meetings & Events:

Tomorrow: Charles Street Clean-up – Friday, July 12th, at 9am

If you’d like to help, meet at 9am outside of the Charles Street Meeting House/Tatte. Please bring whatever works best for you — gloves, trash bags, trash pickers, and/or brooms.

At a recent Charles Street clean-up left to right: Ali Ringenburg, Elliot Levine, Representative Jay Livingstone, Diana Coldern, and John Corey.

Architecture Committee – Monday, July 15th, 5:30pm via Zoom. Contact the BHCA office for details.

BHCA Committee Work 2023-2024

Joint Charles Street Committee

The Joint Charles Street Committee is a collaboration between the Beacon Hill Civic Association (BHCA) and the Beacon Hill Business Association (BHBA). The Committee works on all matters related to Charles Street including the streetscape, trash and recycling removal, zoning, safety, traffic in all forms, and parking. The Committee collaborates with other BHCA committees as well as the City and the Commonwealth. The Committee encourages active participation from residents and business owners.

2023-2024 Achievements

1. Organized monthly volunteer-based cleanings of Charles Street

2. Continued to engage with stakeholders and the City to formulate concepts for multimodal improvements to Charles Street

3. Worked with local law enforcement to identify opportunities to improve public safety on Charles Street

4. Communicated with residents and business owners regarding all matters related to Charles Street

Diana Coldren and Ali Ringenburg (Owner, Sloane Merrill Gallery); Co-Chairs

BHCA Annual Appeal

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation on Beacon Hill. Your donations to the Annual Appeal allow us to continue our efforts to preserve and enhance our historic neighborhood. Support our 2024 Annual Appeal with your donation today at bhcivic.org.