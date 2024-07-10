BHGC Elects Officers and Recognizes Members Who Went The Extra Mile

Special to the Times

At its recent annual meeting, the Beacon Hill Garden Club (BHGC) elected officers and liaisons to local horticultural organization. It also gave special recognition to members who went above and beyond their call of duty this past year.

Sandra Gilpatrick was elected president, while Alecia Manning was named vice president. Treasurer is Diana Coldren. Jane Tyler will serve as secretary/clerk.

Committee chairs for the coming year were named as follows:

Civic Beautification: Leslie Adam and Sally Reyering

Conservation/NAL: Ginger Lawrence

Horticulture: Kim Stockwell

Programs: Suzanne Eliastam-Stamen and Tracy Flannery

Archivist: Janie Walsh

Awards and Gifts: Liz Morningstar

Communications: Karen Cord Taylor

Floral Design: Janie Walsh

Hidden Gardens Tour: Lisa Taffe

Membership: Carolyn Morey

Nominating: Katie Fagan

Scholarships: Sandra Gilpatrick

Visiting Gardens: Leslie Lucchina

Hal Carroll will again serve as the club’s liaison to the Boston Committee of the Garden Club of America. This organization comprises all the GCA’s clubs in the Boston area. Trudi Fondren will continue to serve as the liaison to the Garden Club Federation of Massachusetts.

Members who made special contributions this year were honored. Lisa Taffe received the Georgia Welch Cup for her enthusiastic and effective leadership of this past spring’s Hidden Garden Tour and her willingness to help out again at the 2025 tour.

Suzanne Eliastam-Stamen was honored with the Temple Bowl for her reliable work in maintaining the gardens and civic spaces the club cares for.

Beth Campanella received the Hebert Horticulture Award for many years organizing the club’s participation in the Museum of Fine Arts’s Art in Bloom event, as well as her help in the popular Greens Workshop in early December.

The Vera F. Innes Bowl was presented to Carolyn Morey for her willingness to take on many roles over the past few years, including her present job as membership chair.

Amy Wilson received the Gail Weesner Bowl, which honors the memory and spirit of Gail Weener, who served as archivist, writer, editor and publicist. Amy has for many years documented the annual garden tour in photos and photo presentations.

The Lane Civic Bowl was awarded to Leslie Adam for her leadership in improving the Boston Common, the Public Garden and the newly redesigned garden at the Old North Church. The Lane Bowl was first awarded to the Beacon Hill Garden Club for a “City Garden” at the 1929 Massachusetts Horticultural Society Centennial Exhibition. At some point it was lost and 50 years afterward it was discovered and returned to the club, which has presented it again since 1990.