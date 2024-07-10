Neighborhood Roundup

WECA meeting set for July 11 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will hold its next meeting in person on Thursday, July 11, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

Guests for this meeting will be candidates for the 8th Suffolk District Democratic Primary, as well as a community engagement rep from the MBTA.

All West End residents are welcome. Masks are encouraged.

Upcoming West End Museum events

The West End Museum, located at 150 Staniford Street Suite 7, will offer West End Walking Tours on Monday, July 15, at 5:30 p.m., and on Saturday, July 20, at 1 p.m.

These walking tours of the West End neighborhood will cover the area’s history from settlement through to modern times.

For July 15 tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-end-walking-tour-15-hours-tickets-921726056447, and for July 20 tickets, visit s: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-end-walking-tour-3-hours-tickets.

Also, the museum will offer its Boston Trivia Night on Tuesday, July 30, at 6:30 p.m. at the Causeway Restaurant and Bar.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-trivia-night-tickets-921600581147.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).