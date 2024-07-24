Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming Meetings & Events:

Young Friends Social – Wednesday, July 31st, at the Liberty Yappier Hour, 7pm

Meet & Greet – Monday, August 5th, Alibi, 6pm

BHCA Committee Work 2023-2024

Streets & Sidewalks/ Green Committee

The Streets & Sidewalks and the Green Committee had a very productive year.

Key accomplishments include the following:

• With the help of the BHCA Executive Director, a walk-through was organized with PWD to show them specific streets on Beacon Hill which were in urgent need of repair. A list of key streets was compiled and sent to PWD to start the repair process.

• Those streets were then repaired by PWD in October – December 2023. It was understood that those repairs would be the minimum necessary in order to keep the streets functioning. We would like to thank PWD for their efforts in this endeavor.

• The Committee managed a Fall Clean up in October 2023. The timing of this clean-up was designed to predate the annual BHCA Halloween celebrations.

• The Committee participated in and helped manage the Love Your Block clean-up jointly with the city, on Saturday, April 6th, 2024.

• The committee strongly recommended “same day trash pick-up” (trash to be picked up between 6AM-9AM on day of pick-up with no overnight trash put out) to the BHCA BOD where it was passed unanimously as a resolution, which was then taken to two Boston City Council hearing on the new trash contract.

• With the help of the BHCA Executive Director, new city trash cans were set up in a few key locations in the interior of Beacon Hill. These will be maintained by the city, for which we are very grateful. Some were removed due to the prevalence of household trash, but one at a critical location was re-installed. The support behind this plan from residents has been immense as the trash problem has gotten much worse. The Committee continues to remind the community that these trash bins are not for household trash.

• The green subcommittee and BHCA office have consistently included ‘sustainability tips’ in the BHCA newsletter.

Rajan Nanda, Chair

BHCA Annual Appeal

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation on Beacon Hill. Your donations to the Annual Appeal allow us to continue our efforts to preserve and enhance our historic neighborhood. Support our 2024 Annual Appeal with your donation today at bhcivic.org.