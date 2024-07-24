Boston Public Market Awards Three Local Women-Owned Businesses Opportunity to Join the Market Rent-Free

The Boston Public Market announced the winners of their second annual Entrepreneurship Forum Incubator Competition, powered by Citizens. Upon completion of the six-seminar series, and small business pitch contest, three local women-owned businesses, were awarded the opportunity to join the market rent-free for up to one year.

The Entrepreneurship Forum, launched in partnership with Citizens in 2022, is a two-part program aimed at increasing education, opportunity, and access to the downtown stage for women and minority-owned small businesses. This year’s cohort of 39 small businesses – 77% women-owned and 72% minority-owned – participated in a six-seminar series focused on building entrepreneur’s financial and business development acumen.

The Forum culminated in a pitch competition, where small business owners shared their products and business plan with a panel of judges, which included the participation of Citizens’ business bankers.

Tiny Farmhouse, AIRI Jewelry & Gallery and Bluebird Bouquets, three women-owned businesses were recognized as this year’s winners, receiving up to a year of free rent to sell their products at the Boston Public Market.

Tiny Farmhouse, owned by artist Amy McCoy, is all about cheery, environmentally responsible stationery, home goods, and accessories featuring Amy’s whimsical original illustrations and patterns. Each design is inspired by life at Amy’s tiny farmhouse in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, and is from original artwork created in watercolor, pen and ink, or gouache. Tiny Farmhouse was awarded one year of full-time rent-free space within the Boston Public Market starting in early fall 2024.

AIRI Jewelry & Gallery, owned by artist Maya Alia produces handmade jewelry, vibrant art prints, and culture-inspired apparel. AIRI is known for award-winning wire earrings (BEST of Boston 2023), thoughtfully designed to balance minimal and modern elegance with creative features that make for an unforgettable statement. AIRI is a woman- and black-owned business. AIRI Jewelry will pop up year-round on weekends at the Boston Public Market.

Bluebird Bouquets, owned by Haley Cormier, shares meaningful moments with others through thoughtfully crafted floral pieces for life’s special moments. Bluebird Bouquets will participate in the seasonal Boston Public Market on the Greenway, located weekly on Thursdays through October across from the New England Aquarium.

“We are thrilled to welcome this next generation of women-owned small businesses and shepherd their success through ongoing mentorship, collaboration, and guidance,” said Cheryl Cronin, CEO of Boston Public Market. “We are immensely grateful to Citizens for their ongoing partnership, support, and dedication to developing local entrepreneurship, which continues to be a cornerstone in making the Market a unique, vibrant, and mission-driven institution in Downtown Boston.”

The Entrepreneurship Forum has proven to be a high touch opportunity for local entrepreneurs to fine-tune their business concept to a hyper-relevant market with low overhead costs and ongoing assistance from the Boston Public Market Association team. Last year’s inaugural winner Lifebloom, a Boston-based co-owned small business that identifies as woman, Black, and immigrant led, encountered such success selling their handmade candles on the floor of the Market during the last year, that they will be continuing as a permanent vendor at the Boston Public Market.

“At Citizens, we recognize that small businesses are the heartbeat of our community, providing valuable goods and services and creating local jobs,” said Lisa Murray, Massachusetts President at Citizens. “We are honored to partner with the Boston Public Market to support our local entrepreneurs and recognize this year’s winners. We know this opportunity will be transformational to their businesses and encourage everyone to check out the market and the thoughtfully crafted products and offerings these talented women are bringing to Boston.”

The third annual Entrepreneurship Forum powered by Citizens will launch in fall of 2024. Applications will open on July 17, 2024, with a submission deadline of September 9, 2024. Those interested are encouraged to apply at bostonpublicmarket.org/entrepreneurship