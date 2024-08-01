Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming Meetings & Events:

Events Committee – Tuesday, August 20th, 6pm, 74 Joy Street

Meet & Greet – Monday, August 5th, Alibi, 6pm

Dinner Under the Stars – Saturday, September 14th, 6-9pm, flat of Mt. Vernon St.

Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 15th, 12-4pm, flat of Mt. Vernon St.

BHCA Committee Work 2023-2024

Parks & Public Spaces Committee

The Parks & Public Spaces Committee is charged with monitoring and improving the condition of our neighborhood’s greenspaces, primarily focused on the Common, the Public Garden and the Esplanade. These spaces get intensive use, not just from Beacon Hill residents, but from visitors from across the City of Boston and beyond. We also provide support to the friends groups at the Myrtle Street Playground and the Phillips Street Park. These efforts include attention to maintenance and environmental concerns, including trash and waste removal, as well as public safety and homelessness. We monitor the impact of events on our parks, such as the annual “Freedom Rally” (a/k/a “Hempfest”) on the Common, and try to reduce their impact. We continue to work with the Friends of the Public Garden and the City on the implementation of the master plan for Boston Common. Work continues to address the impact of dogs running off-leash on the Common, and related wear to the turf. Even more than last year, the committee spent extensive time working with the Esplanade Association, the state Department of Conversation and Recreation, and the City of Boston to address the increasingly persistent encampments in and around the Esplanade. In that regard, we are appreciative of the efforts of City Councilor Durkan’s office and city officials and look forward to receipt of a longer-term plan from DCR to address this important issue.

– Colin Zick, Chair

BHCA Annual Appeal

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation on Beacon Hill. Your donations to the Annual Appeal allow us to continue our efforts to preserve and enhance our historic neighborhood. Support our 2024 Annual Appeal with your donation today at bhcivic.org.