City to Hold Virtual Meeting on Office-to-Residential Project for 129 Portland St.

By Times staff

The city’s Planning Department will sponsor a virtual public meeting to discuss a project proposed for 129 Portland St. in the West End on Monday, Aug. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Courtesy of City of Boston Planning Department

An image of 129 Portland St. in the West End.

This proposed project is part of the Office to Residential Conversion Program, which seeks to convert existing office space in the six-story, 28,000 square-foot building with ground-level retail located at the corner of Portland Street and Valenti Way in the Bulfinch Triangle. The project proposes 25 new units of residential housing, including a mix of studios, one-bedroom, two-bedrooms, and three-bedrooms.

In all, 22,005 gross floor area of new residential square footage will be created via the project, while the conversion requires minimal exterior facade work.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Small Project Review Application (SPRA) that was filed and its potential impacts. Additionally, the project is currently under review for a contract for Payment in Lieu of Taxes (“Pilot”), which will provide the project a tax abatement under Massachusetts General Law Chapter 121B.

The meeting will include a presentation followed by questions and comments from the public.

Register in advance for this meeting online at bit.ly/45Sa8RV.