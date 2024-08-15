Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Solseth of Boston Earns Advanced Degree

Jordan Rena Solseth of Beacon Hill, earned a Master of Science Cybersecurity Management and Policy from University of Maryland Global Campus.

Solseth was one of nearly 600 students to earn an advanced degree from UMGC in late spring 2024. Degrees were conferred on June 30, 2024, for the Doctor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration, as well as a variety of master of science specializations.

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military servicemembers. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 125 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland.