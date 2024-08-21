BHAC Green-lights Application for Pinckney Street Roofdeck

By Dab Murphy

The Beacon Hill Civic Association voted unanimously to approve an application as submitted to construct a new south-facing roofdeck at 54 Pinckney St. at the commission’s monthly public hearing, which was held virtually on Thursday, Aug. 15.

The commission had voted by a majority to support Chair Mark Kiefer’s motion to deny an earlier application for the roofdeck without prejudice at the commission’s last monthly public hearing, which was held virtually on July 18. The applicant was then asked to return to the commission with alternatives that had reduced visibility from a public way, particularly from Mount Vernon Street.

The same applicant had also appeared before the commission at its May 16 virtual monthly hearing, with an even earlier iteration of the proposed project. The commission then denied the application without prejudice, with a proviso that the applicant submit details to BHAC staff (Nicholas Armata) pertaining to the height of both proposed railing and the covering material for the deck, along with specifics on the location of the deck.

At the BHAC’s Aug. 15 public hearing, Sam Kachmar, the project architect, outlined changes to the project that had been made in response to feedback from both the BHAC and the Beacon Hill Civic Association; since the July hearing; this includes the removal of at least 5 square feet of deck closest to 56 Pinckney St. in an effort to reduce visibility from Mount Vernon Street.

Several public comments asserted that the deck should be prohibited under the commission’s guidelines, since it would be visible from a public way.

Chair Kiefer affirmed that the guidelines are an “essential tool” for both applicants and commissioners, but he said the commission must also still interpret the guidelines, considering both the specific circumstances of each application, as well as the commission’s prior record of decision in similar cases.

The commission ultimately approved the project, citing the proposed roofdeck’s limited visibility, the applicant’s revisions to the original design to further reduce its visual impact, and the commission’s prior approvals of ‘similarly visible; roofdecks, which are immediately adjacent at 56 and 58 Pinckney St, respectively.

Chair Kiefer’s motion to approve the revised roofdeck application as submitted came with a proviso that the westerly deck rail be moved back further in a northerly direction to the center of the chimney to reduce the visibility of the proposed deck. Per a proviso for this motion, the applicant would also be required to submit drawings to BHAC staff prior to the start of construction.

Besides Chair Kiefer himself, his motion on this application was also unanimously supported by Vice Chair Arian Allen and Commissioners Maurice Finegold, Edward Fleck, Ralph Jackson, and Annette Given.

In another matter, the commission voted unanimously to approve as submitted an application for The Vilna Shul at 18 Phillips St., with proposed work including the restoration of the existing entry doors, facade windows, and alley door; the replacement of the concrete walks; and the addition of handrailing, as well as the painting of existing handrails.

On an application to replace the pointed, arched, non-historic windows at 27 Chestnut St., the commission voted to remand the matter to a new subcommittee comprising Chair Kiefer and Commissioners Given and Jackson. (Commissioner Finegold recused himself from deliberating on this application.) This application was continued from the commission’s May 16 virtual public-hearing.

In another matter, the commission voted unanimously to approve as submitted an application to install a new emergency electrical cut-off button at 160 Mt. Vernon St.

According to Brigid Williams, an architect on the project, the installation of this device had come per the instruction of an electrical inspector from the city’s Inspectional Services Department (ISD).

Likewise, the commission unanimously approved as submitted an application for 101 Chestnut St. to change the paint color of the window trim to HC-176 Annapolis Gray Benjamin Moore.

On an application for 5 West Cedar St., the commission approved the proposed work as submitted, which entails changing the paint color on the two-story bay window from flat black to off-white to match the window sash and trim.

The motion on this application, put forward by Commissioner Finegold, was unanimously approved by himself, along with Chair Kiefer, Vice Chair Allen, and Commissioners Fleck, and Jackson. (Commissioner Given wasn’t on hand for the deliberation on this application, or for the deliberations on the two aforementioned violations which preceded it.)

On a violation for an unapproved Butterfly intercom system at 15 Temple St., the commission voted unanimously to dismiss the violation and approve as submitted an application for a new brass cover intended to obscure the device from sight, with several provisos.

Chair Kiefer said that neither he nor Armata wanted to send a message to future applicants that it’s acceptable to install an unapproved intercom system and then just place a cover over it. “We’re not saying that at all,” he said.

Armata said they have adopted a ‘de facto standard’ based on previous approvals in the Beacon Hill Historic District.

When determined appropriate, the commission would consider such proposals, provided the location selected meets all of the following criteria: that the location of the cover (and intercom system) shall not be on a wall facing the street; that the property has more than two units; that the property has no plans for major internal renovations; that the location is recessed in a door vestibule; that there are not two sets of double-doors, where a device could potentially be located within, and thus exempt from commission review; and that the proposed cover wouldn’t obscure trim or any other existing architectural detail, according to Armata.

The motion to dismiss the violation and approve the new intercom cover proposed for 15 Temple St. came with several provisos, including that the box fit into the recess of the existing panel; that the box be recessed as much as possible to minimize protrusion from the woodwork; and that shop drawings, including proposed dimensions, are submitted to staff prior to the start of construction.

Commissioners on hand also voted unanimously to ratify a violation for an unapproved door stain used at 27 South Russell St., and to approve as submitted an application to remove the existing coat of water-based stain and replace it with an oil-based stain.