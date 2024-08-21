Rep. Livingstone garners key endorsements from Gov. Healey, among others

By Dan Murphy

In his latest reelection bid, Rep. Jay Livingstone has now garnered the support of Gov. Maura Healey, among other key endorsements.

“Jay Livingstone has been a tireless advocate Boston and our entire Commonwealth as a partner in addressing our housing crisis, in protecting survivors of domestic violence and ensuring fair wages for all workers,” Gov. Healey stated. “We support Rep. Livingstone’s campaign for reelection because we know he will continue to make our Commonwealth a safe and affordable place for everyone.”

Rep. Livingstone has represented the Suffolk 8th District since 2013, when he won in a Special Election to succeed Marty Walz. He has been reelected five times since then in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022, respectively.

In addition to Gov. Healey, Rep. Livingstone’s latest reelection bid has also been endorsed by Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts, Reproductive Equity Now, Environmental League of Massachusetts, 350 Mass, Massachusetts Gay and Lesbian Caucus, Massachusetts Voters for Animals, Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee, SEIU 1199, and Mass Retirees, among others.

In response to receiving this support, Rep. Livingstone wrote, “I’m honored to receive the support of Governor Healey and so many advocacy groups that reflect my work and accomplishments as well as my values as legislator.”

For more information on or to contribute to Rep. Livingstone’s reelection campaign, visit Jaylivingstone.com.