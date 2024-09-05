September is College Fire Safety Month

Special to the Times

With thousands of new and returning college students settling into dorms, apartments, and other living spaces, Massachusetts fire officials are reminding them, their resident advisors, and others to be sure they have working smoke alarms, carbon monoxide (CO) alarms, and two ways out in an emergency.

As Massachusetts kicks of College Fire Safety Month, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine said 2,538 fires occurred in college dormitories, fraternities, and sororities in Massachusetts between 2019 and 2023. These fires caused three civilian injuries, 11 fire service injuries, and more than $2.5 million in estimated damages. More campus fires were reported in September than in any other month, and unsafe cooking practices were the most common cause.

He said fire officials are also concerned about fire safety in apartments and other types of off-campus student housing, where two Massachusetts college students died in separate, unrelated fires in 2013. Statewide, almost 50% of residential fires in Massachusetts take place in apartment buildings and other multi-family dwellings.

“It doesn’t matter whether you live in a dorm, apartment, Greek housing, or one- or two-family home,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Everyone should have working smoke and CO alarms on every level of their residence, and test them monthly to be sure they’re working properly. Never, ever disable an alarm, and don’t waste precious time retrieving personal belongings if you hear it sound – just get out, stay out, and call 9-1-1.”

“If you’ve just moved into a new living space, take some time to identify two ways out of your unit and the building – and two ways out of each room, if possible,” said Foxborough Fire Chief Michael Kelleher, president of the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts. “Plan and practice your escape routes before you need to use them in an emergency. Today’s residential fires burn faster than ever before, and they create toxic smoke that can travel throughout the home. A practiced home escape plan could save your life.”

While September has been designated as College Fire Safety Month, State Fire Marshal Davine and Chief Kelleher said fire safety should be a priority all year long. Windows, doors, and stairways should always be clear of boxes, furniture, bicycles, and any other obstructions so you can escape and firefighters can enter in an emergency. Fire doors should never be blocked or propped open.

Working alarms, clear exit routes, and practicing a plan for using them are crucial for when a fire breaks out, but students can also take steps to prevent them from starting in the first place:

• Cooking: Stand by your pan! Don’t leave pots and pans unattended on a lit stovetop, and keep flammable items away from burners. In the event of a grease fire, smother the flames with a lid and then turn off the heat. Cook only when you’re alert, not when you’re drowsy or impaired.

• Lithium-Ion Batteries: Use the charging equipment provided by the manufacturer and disconnect it when the device is charged. Charge phones, laptops, e-cigarettes, e-bike batteries, and other devices on a hard and stable surface – never a bed, couch, or pillow. If you notice an unusual odor, change in color, change in shape, leaking, or odd noises, stop using the device right away. If you can do so safely, move it away from anything that can burn and call your local fire department.

• Smoking: There is no safe way to smoke, but if you must smoke then do it responsibly. Don’t flick cigarettes or other smoking materials on the ground, where they can smolder and ignite debris, or grind them out on porches or steps. Use a heavy ashtray on a sturdy surface and put it out, all the way, every time.

• Electrical: Always plug appliances such as air conditioners and space heaters into wall sockets that can handle the current, not power strips or extension cords. Don’t overload outlets with multiple devices.

• Heating: Turn space heaters off when leaving the room or going to sleep. Never leave a space heater unattended.

• Candles: Never leave candles burning unattended. Extinguish them before leaving the room. Even better, switch to battery-powered candles.

For more fire safety tips for both on and off campus, visit www.mass.gov/dfs.