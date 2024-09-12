Neighborhood Roundup

Memorial service for Henry Lee set for Nov. 1 at King’s Chapel

A memorial service for Henry Lee has been set for Friday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. at King’s Chapel at 58 Tremont St. Lee, who helped establish the Friends of the Public Garden, died on Aug. 12 at age 99.

WECA meeting set for Sept. 12 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will hold its next meeting on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

The guest for the September meeting will be District A1 Boston Police Department Captain Sean Martin. All West End residents are welcome Masks are encouraged.

Line Dance Classes at the West End Branch Library

The City of Boston’s Age Strong Commission has once again partnered with Boston Rhythm Riders to bring line dance classes to the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library on Cambridge Street. Classes for adults 60 and over will be held every Saturday from Sept. 21 to Nov. 9 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Contact Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] to register, or call 617-523-3957 for more information.

West End Museum’s upcoming events

The West End Museum’s Trivia Night returns on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Causeway Restaurant and Bar. Put your Boston history knowledge to the test. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-trivia-night-tickets-986773896287 for tickets and more information.

The museum will also host its West End Social on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. At this time, the museum is opening its doors exclusively for West End residents to enjoy an afternoon of community and connection. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet your neighbors, explore the museum, and share in the vibrant spirit of our local community. Refreshments will be served, and all are welcome to come and make new friends right in the heart of the West End.

R.S.V.P. to www.eventbrite.com/e/west-end-social-tickets-993748818467.

The museum, located at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7, will also hold ‘The Beatles in Boston: A 60th Anniversary Tribute Concert’ on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 4 to7 p.m.

Step back in time to relive a magical moment in music history as the museum celebrates The Beatles’ legendary performance at Boston Garden 60 years ago.

Experience the excitement of The Beatles’ original set as Studio Two, one of the most revered Beatles tribute bands, takes the stage. After the concert, get a taste of what it was like to be in the midst of Beatlemania as Studio Two brings a unique twist to the evening by recreating a 1964 Beatles press conference. This interactive segment will allow the audience to engage directly with the band members, who will field questions in character as the Fab Four.

Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/the-beatles-in-boston-a-60th-anniversary-tribute-concert-tickets-978233712367 to purchase tickets or for more information.

​West End Museum Art Show

Join us for the West End Museum for its inaugural West End Art Show on Sept. 14.​Come to the museum, located at 150 Staniford Street Suite 7. to see all the entries to the Summer Art Competition hung in the WEM’s new temporary exhibition room. Entries will be judged by a jury of community members, with a West End themed prize awarded to the top three submissions. Winners will be announced around 5 p.m.

Tickets and more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-end-art-show-tickets-978337793677.

‘The Metamorphosis of 55 Mount Vernon Street’ tour coming to Nichols House Museum on Sept. 25

The Nichols House Museum, located at 55 Mt. Vernon St., will debut a new tour on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., ‘Creation, Evolution, Preservation: The Metamorphosis of 55 Mount Vernon Street.’

This architecture-focused tour covers the entire history of the building, from its construction in 1804, through the Nichols family’s residency, to the museum era. Visitors will take an in-depth look at the structure, identifying changes owners made over time and why, including exploring some areas not visited on the general tour.

For those who want to know more about the Nichols family, general museum tours are offered Tuesday through Sunday mornings. The Nichols House will also host an open house on Saturday, Sept. 21, which will feature a focus on the Nichols family’s involvement in the Women’s Suffrage Movement. More information about tours and events can be found on its website, nicholshousemuseum.org

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).