Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Thank you!

Thank you to our sponsors – Archer Roose, Charles Street Supply, Common Canine, DeLuca’s Market, Harpoon, JP Licks, Paws on Charles – for make this past weekend an extraordinary community celebration. Thank also to Hill House and the City of Boston for their collaboration, and East Meets West for an incredible dinner. And a huge shout out to all our tireless volunteers who stayed with us until the last chair was put away.

Upcoming Meetings:

Events Committee – Tuesday, September 24th, 6pm, 74 Joy Street

Upcoming Events:

Young Friends Social – Wednesday, September 25th, 7pm, Hill Tavern

Halloween on the Hill – Thursday, October 31st

Garlands & Greens – Wednesday, November 13th, Hampshire House

Holiday Decorating – Wednesday, December 4th (Charles Street only) and Saturday – Sunday, December 7th & 8th

Holiday Concert – Wednesday, December 11th, Harvard Musical Association