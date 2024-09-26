Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Hill Civic Association now accepting grant applications for projects and programs seeking funding from the Beacon Hill Community Fund

The Beacon Hill Civic Association (“BHCA”) announces that the Beacon Hill Community Fund (“Community Fund”) is accepting grant applications for the funding of community-focused projects and programs for 2024. This Community Fund will be awarding small grants to community-based Beacon Hill, Cambridge Street and adjacent neighborhood non-profit organizations, community development corporations, and other civic groups dedicated to promoting and enhancing quality of life in the community through projects and programs for residents involving the arts and education, youth sports and recreation, day care centers, playgrounds, activities for seniors and persons with special needs and disabilities, community gardens and spaces, affordable housing, social services, and others that the Board of Directors of the Beacon Hill Civic Association may deem appropriate.

This is the sixth year of the Beacon Hill Community Fund, and testimonials from last year’s winners are posted on the BHCA website. According to Joshua Leffler, the Chair of the Beacon Hill Civic Association, “our Board of Directors voted in Spring of 2019 to launch a new community fund grant program that will award small grants each year to deserving applicants to help finance projects and programs to promote and enhance the quality of life in our Beacon Hill and neighboring communities. This is an important program, where the Beacon Hill Civic Association will once again be partnering with residents and neighbors on civic-minded projects throughout our downtown neighborhoods. We look forward to receiving grant applications this Fall.”

The process for applying for a grant from the Beacon Hill Community Fund can be found at www.bhcivic.org/community-fund, as well as the grant application rules and timelines. The application period closes on November 1st, 2024, and awards will be given out in December 2024.

For more information, please contact Patricia Tully, Executive Director at the Beacon Hill Civic Association at [email protected].