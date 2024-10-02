Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

BHCA Coffee Hour

Tomorrow, October 4th, Hannah Mermin, Zero Waste Outreach and Communications Coordinator for the Boston Public Works Department will join us to discuss composting, recycling, and other ways to reduce waste on Beacon Hill. Please join us at 8:30am at 74 Joy Street for coffee and conversation on this topic.

Dr. Jim O’Connell to speak at the BHCA

Photo Courtesy Katherine Taylor

Dr. Jim O’Connell.

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is pleased to announce that Dr. Jim O’Connell, President of the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School will join us for a discussion on Tuesday, October 29th, at 6pm at 74 Joy Street.

Dr. O’Connell is well known and admired for his important and empathetic work with Boston’s homeless population.

We will be collecting new men’s and women’s athletic tube socks that Dr. O’Connell and his team distribute on their daily van trips throughout the city. Please bring them with you, or you can drop them off before October 29th at the BHCA.

Please RSVP for this discussion at [email protected].

Upcoming Meetings

Architecture Committee – Monday, October 14th, 5:30pm via Zoom

​Board of Directors – Tuesday, October 15th, 7pm, 74 Joy Street

Upcoming Events

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, October 4th, 8:30am, 74 Joy Street

Beacon Hill Meet & Greet – Monday, October 7th, 6pm, 75 Chestnut

Elevated Elegance: The Young Friends Party in The Sky – Friday, October 18, 7pm at the UMass Club. Tickets on sale at bhcivic.org.

Evening with Dr. Jim O’Connell – Tuesday, October 29th, 6pm, 74 Joy Street

Garlands & Greens – November 13th, Hampshire House

Holiday Decorating – December 4th (Charles Street) and December 6th & 7th (rest of the hill)

Holiday Concert – Wednesday, December 11th, Harvard Musical Association

For further information on any of these events, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.