Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner BHCA Work

The BHCA has been busy this month with issues of public safety on Boston Common, specifically responding to concerns from park users, visitors and abutters. BHCA President Colin Zick and the BHCA Public Safety Committee have been actively meeting with these groups, including the Park Street School, District A-1 police, and Councilor Sharon Durkan, to bring some much-needed attention to this problem and spur action to address the increasing encampments and drug use. The BHCA office and the Traffic & Parking Chair are working to address ongoing neighbor concerns about contractor parking and are also working with contractors on Beacon Hill to use only the parking spots they are allowed by the Transportation Department at City Hall. We are pleased that Anderson, Chestnut, Myrtle, and Irving Streets are being repaved – but understand that parking is a challenge with so much utility work going on. Please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922 with any comments or concerns.

Beacon Hill Community Fund Grant application period open!

​The Beacon Hill Civic Association administers and operates a Beacon Hill Community Fund that gives grants to community-based Beacon Hill, Cambridge Street and adjacent neighborhood non-profit organizations, community development corporations, and other civic groups dedicated to promoting and enhancing quality of life in the community through projects and programs for residents involving the arts and education, youth sports and recreation, day care centers, playgrounds, activities for seniors and persons with special needs and disabilities, community gardens and spaces, affordable housing, social services, and whatever the Board of Directors of the Beacon Hill Civic Association deems appropriate. The 2024 grant period is accepting grant applications until November 1st. Visit bhcivic.org/community-fund to learn more about this important community program and to apply.

Dr. Jim O’Connell to speak at the BHCA

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is pleased to announce that Dr. Jim O’Connell, President of the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School will join us for a discussion on Tuesday, October 29th, at 6pm at 74 Joy Street.

We will be collecting new men’s and women’s athletic tube socks that Dr. O’Connell and his team distribute on their daily van trips throughout the city. Please bring them with you to the discussion, or you can drop them off before October 29th at the BHCA.

Please RSVP for this event at [email protected].

Upcoming Meetings

Traffic & Parking Committee – Wednesday, October 23rd, 6:3opm via Zoom

Upcoming Events

Evening with Dr. Jim O’Connell – Tuesday, October 29th, 6pm, 74 Joy Street

Garlands & Greens – November 13th, Hampshire House

Holiday Decorating – December 4th (Charles Street) and December 6th & 7th (rest of the hill)

Holiday Concert – Wednesday, December 11th, Harvard Musical Association

For further information on any of these events, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.