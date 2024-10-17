Neighborhood Roundup

Upcoming events at West End Museum

The West End Museum, located at 150 Staniford St. Suite 7 (on Lomasney Way), will offer ‘Ghosts in the Museum & Pumpkin Paint and Sip’ on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Come to WEM’s Halloween paint and sip program! First, learn about the Museum’s haunted history as the approximate site of the nineteenth-century Leverett Street Jail. After this, guests will be provided with a pumpkin and art supplies and may purchase a drink. Spooky West End images will be projected throughout the Museum space, and guests are encouraged to draw inspiration from WEM’s ghostly history. This event is open to ages 21+ only.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ghosts-in-the-museum-pumpkin-paint-and-sip-tickets-1028308778237 for more information and tickets.

The museum will then hold ‘Murders & Mysteries: The West End’s Haunted History’ on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

A Halloween walking tour of the West End neighborhood begins at The West End Museum, located approximately where the infamous Leverett Street Jail once stood. The jail held public hangings, visible from the street and surrounding apartments, and housed many notorious inmates, including John Webster (convicted and hanged for the 1849 murder of George Parkman) and Don Pedro Gilbert (the last pirate executed in Boston). From here, the tour will wind through the neighborhood and its many eerie tales, from morgues and murders, to gravediggers and ghosts.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murders-mysteries-the-west-ends-haunted-history-tickets-1028246491937 for tickets and more information.

The museum will also offer a screening of ‘Godzilla, King of the Monsters!’ (1956) on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The program will begin with a short talk on Executive Producer Joseph E. Levine’s connection to the West End neighborhood.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/godzilla-film-screening-tickets-1028361666427 for tickets and more information.

Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival returns Oct. 18 to the Common

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the fourth annual Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival on the Boston Common Parade Ground at the corner of Beacon and Charles streets on Friday, Oct. 18, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Adults and children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and participate in a wide range of free, fun, and spooky family-friendly activities. Show off your skills at the Ultimate Gaming Truck or test your courage in our Haunted Zombie Maze. Try the Jumpin’ Pumpkin and Scarecrow Slide, test your skills at Pumpkin Bowling, and enjoy nighttime fun in our Glow in the Dark Park with LED swings and LED seesaw.

A “monster mash” of activities will include music, arts and crafts, treats, rides on the trackless train, field games facilitated by Knucklebones, and sensory play with Play Boston. LEGO® Discovery Center Boston will be in attendance with fun Halloween LEGO builds as well as LEGO Halloween build activities with a Master Model Builder. Visit the New England Dairy displays to enjoy both the Mobile Dairy bar and the Mobile Dairy Experience. Enjoy live entertainment at the Parks Department Stage with music from Matt Heaton, dancing with Family Zumba, and a spooky storytime with Boston Public Library librarians.

For more information please visit boston.gov/falloween. To stay up to date with news, events, and design and construction work in Boston parks, sign up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

WLP’s annual Spaghetti Dinner returns Oct. 18 to the Fairmont Copley Plaza

Women’s Lunch Place’s annual fall gala, its Spaghetti Dinner, will take place on Friday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel.

WLP will celebrate its donors and partners who have invested in building a healthy community for women experiencing homelessness, hunger, and poverty.

This year’s event will include a dynamic musical performance by local artist Miranda Rae, as well as speeches from Kate Walsh, Secretary of Health and Human Services, Chef/Owner Douglass Williams of MIDA Restaurants, and the Honorable Linda Dorcena-Forry, former State Senator.

To reserve a seat, sponsor the event, or learn more, visit womenslunchplace.org/sd.

Rep. Livingstone to hold virtual Office Hours on Oct. 24

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold his virtual Office Hours via Zoom on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 5:30 p.m.

To receive the link for Rep. Livingstone’s virtual office hours, or to set an alternate time to meet with him, email [email protected].

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).

Memorial service for Henry Lee set for Nov. 1 at King’s Chapel

A memorial service for Henry Lee has been set for Friday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. at King’s Chapel at 58 Tremont St. Lee, who helped establish the Friends of the Public Garden, died on Aug. 12 at age 99.

Line Dance Classes at the West End Branch Library

The City of Boston’s Age Strong Commission has once again partnered with Boston Rhythm Riders to bring line dance classes to the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library on Cambridge Street. Classes for adults 60 and over will be held every Saturday until Nov. 9 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Contact Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] to register, or call 617-523-3957 for more information.