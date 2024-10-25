Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Halloween Barricade Placement 2024

As in past years, the Beacon Hill Civic Association has worked with the City and local police to block off many streets on Beacon Hill for the safety of our trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

The following streets will be barricaded and closed to traffic from 4 to 8pm on Thursday, October 31st, and vehicles parked there cannot be moved during this time:

Branch Street (barricade @ Charles Street)

Chestnut Street (no barricade needed as access is blocked from Mt. Vernon)

Mt. Vernon Street (barricade @ Charles Street and @ Joy Street)

Pinckney Street (barricade @ Joy Street)

West Cedar Street (barricade @ Revere Street)

Myrtle Street (barricade @ Revere Street and @ Joy Street)

South Russell Street (barricade @ Cambridge Street)

Anderson Street (barricade @ Revere Street)

Grove Street (barricade @ Revere)

Irving Street (barricade @ Phillips)

Revere Street (barricade @ Garden Street)

We’d be grateful for anyone living near these barricade locations to move them into place at 4:00pm and remove them at 7:30pm. The police will come by to retrieve them in a day or two.

Please call the Beacon Hill Civic Association at 617-227-1922 if you have any questions or concerns, and Happy Halloween!

Dr. Jim O’Connell to speak at the BHCA

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is pleased to announce that Dr. Jim O’Connell, President of the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School will join us for a discussion on Tuesday, October 29th, at 6pm at 74 Joy Street.

We will be collecting new men’s and women’s athletic tube socks that Dr. O’Connell and his team distribute on their daily van trips throughout the city. Please bring them with you to the discussion, or you can drop them off before October 29th at the BHCA.

Please RSVP for this event at [email protected].

Beacon Hill Community Fund Grant application period open!

​The Beacon Hill Civic Association administers and operates a Beacon Hill Community Fund that gives grants to community-based Beacon Hill, Cambridge Street and adjacent neighborhood non-profit organizations, community development corporations, and other civic groups dedicated to promoting and enhancing quality of life in the community through projects and programs for residents involving the arts and education, youth sports and recreation, day care centers, playgrounds, activities for seniors and persons with special needs and disabilities, community gardens and spaces, affordable housing, social services, and whatever the Board of Directors of the Beacon Hill Civic Association deems appropriate. The 2024 grant period is accepting grant applications until November 1st. Visit bhcivic.org/community-fund to learn more about this important community program and to apply.

Upcoming Meetings

Traffic & Parking Committee – Wednesday, October 23rd, 6:3opm via Zoom

Upcoming Events

Evening with Dr. Jim O’Connell – Tuesday, October 29th, 6pm, 74 Joy Street

Halloween on the Hill – Thursday, October 31st, 4-8pm

Garlands & Greens – November 13th, Hampshire House

Holiday Decorating – December 4th (Charles Street) and December 6th & 7th (rest of the hill)

Holiday Concert – Wednesday, December 11th, Harvard Musical Association

For further information on any of these events, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.