MBTA successfully completes critical track work on Orange Line

The MBTA today announced the successful completion of critical track work on the Orange Line while service was suspended between Forest Hills and Back Bay from October 8 to October 20 with the service suspension extended between Forest Hills and North Station during the holiday weekend of October 12 through October 14. As a result of unencumbered access to track areas, crews accomplished important work to lift 20 speed restrictions, bringing the track infrastructure into a state of good repair in this area, resulting in a safer, more reliable trip for riders. As the result of the year-long Track Improvement Program, only 1% of the entire MBTA transit system remains speed restricted.

“General Manager Phillip Eng, his leadership team, and the MBTA workforce are delivering results for customers, eliminating 20 slow zones during the Orange Line surge and continuing to complete foundational capital projects system-wide,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Under the General Manager’s leadership and with the support of the Healey-Driscoll Administration, the MBTA is restoring reliable service and creating an equitable system.”

“We are committed to giving the public what they expect and deserve: safe, reliable, and improved service. This Orange Line diversion allowed us to perform long-deferred infrastructure work, eliminating all the speed restrictions to provide a smoother ride with shorter travel time, giving people precious time back in their lives,” said MBTA CEO and General Manager Phillip Eng. “As we rebuild the T, I hope to restore public trust and confidence, making the MBTA the preferred choice of travel. Soon, the Orange Line will be completely free of slow zones. With only 1% of our system remaining with restrictions, we are on our way to fulfilling our promise to the public we serve, eliminating all the speed restrictions systemwide under this Track Improvement Program.

This service change was in place to support critical track and tie replacement work as part of the Track Improvement Program. Workers also maximized the outage by performing signal upgrades, security enhancements, station amenity upgrades, and more.

With unencumbered access to Orange Line stations, crews accomplished the following work:

• Replaced approximately 27,594 feet of rail

• Resurfaced and tamped approximately 1,900 feet of track

• Replaced more than 336 ties

• Inserted 19 full concrete direct fixation panels, 38 half concrete direct fixation panels, and 53 quarter concrete direct fixation panels

• Added over 250 core X shoulder posts

A variety of other work also took place along the Orange Line to further enhance the rider experience:

• Replaced six switch machines at track crossover locations

• Replaced and repaired approximately 80 feet of handrails at the Forest Hills upper lobby and repaired the stairway at the end of the platform leading to the right of way.

• Repaired stairs at Jackson Square Station.

• Crews also repairs other areas throughout the station and at Forest Hills that cause trip hazards.

• Inspected and cleared drains at stations and platforms throughout the diversion area.

• Performed preventative maintenance and cleared drains in public restrooms.

• In-station painting of customer facing assets like poles, doors, benches, walls, restrooms, and sign frames.

• Replaced and installed LED light fixtures in various stations.

• Power and signal modernization work.

• Tested and upgraded security cameras.

• Built out and completed new unistrut framing at the Ruggles southbound platform.

• Installed rub rail on the southbound side of Jackson Square, Roxbury Crossing, and Stony Brook as well as on the northbound and southbound sides of Forest Hills.

• Replaced third rail signs between Forest Hills and Massachusetts Avenue.

• Replaced doors at the South Cove pump room and on the Stony Brook platform.

• Inspections of tunnel areas throughout the suspension area as well as emergency egresses.

• Cleared roof drains in various locations at Forest Hills.

• Workers assisted Capital Delivery at Jackson Square, coring holes on the platform to assess the integrity of the bricks and mortar bed in preparation for a future Capital project.

• Removed scrap rail from the tunnel area.

Riders are also encouraged to connect with MBTA staff at upcoming Track Improvement Program pop-up events. Events through the end of the year are below:

Thursday, October 31

Station Pop-Up

Broadway Station

8 AM – 10 AM

Tuesday, December 3

Station Pop-Up

Medford/Tufts

4 PM – 6 PM

