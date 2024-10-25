Neighborhood Roundup

Rep. Livingstone to hold virtual Office Hours on Oct. 24

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold his virtual Office Hours via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 5:30 p.m.

To receive the link for Rep. Livingstone’s virtual office hours, or to set an alternate time to meet with him, email [email protected].

West End Museum to screen ‘Godzilla’ on Oct. 27

The West End Museum, located at 150 Staniford St. Suite 7 (on Lomasney Way), will offer a screening of ‘Godzilla, King of the Monsters!’ (1956) on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The program will begin with a short talk on Executive Producer Joseph E. Levine’s connection to the West End neighborhood.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/godzilla-film-screening-tickets-1028361666427 for tickets and more information.

Memorial service for Henry Lee set for Nov. 1 at King’s Chapel

A memorial service for Henry Lee has been set for Friday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. at King’s Chapel at 58 Tremont St. Lee, who helped establish the Friends of the Public Garden, died on Aug. 12 at age 99.

Line Dance Classes at the West End Branch Library

The City of Boston’s Age Strong Commission has once again partnered with Boston Rhythm Riders to bring line dance classes to the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library on Cambridge Street. Classes for adults 60 and over will be held every Saturday until Nov. 9 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Contact Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] to register, or call 617-523-3957 for more information.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).