News Briefs

Upcoming Events at the West End Library

Artful Meditation with Age Strong Connect, Be Creative, and Socialize with local floral/craft artist Jan Gadson.

Fall Bowl Floral Arts Workshop includes:

• Meditation

• Hand exercises

• Self-care activity

• Music

• Demo and a good time!

Tuesday, October 29th, from 1:00-3:00 PM at the West End Library.

Advanced registration required as spots are limited.

Please contact Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] or call 617-523-3957 to register.

The Friends of the West End Library Present: Briana Cash in Concert

Come see singer/songwriter Briana Cash perform her original songs, hear the stories behind them and about her new single, For Your GRAMMY® Consideration – Bad Dream. Her eclectic style covers Jazz, Pop / Adult Contemporary and Americana, and more. Her music has been licensed for TV and film and has been considered in eight Grammy Award categories.

Thursday, November 21st, 6:00-7:00 PM

Josiah Quincy Elementary School 177th Dragons F.I.R.E. Fundraiser on Thursday, November 21

Join the Josiah Quincy Elementary School on Thursday, November 21 as they celebrate 177 years in the Boston community with their annual Dragons F.I.R.E Fundraiser and their quest to raise $177,000 to support more than 725 students grades K0 to grade 5! Enjoy a 10-course Chinese banquet dinner and open bar (beer and wine included), and a live JQES student-led lion dragon dance performance! In addition to buying individual tickets to the event, we also have lots of other ways to show your support, including program book advertisements and several sponsorship opportunities.

Thursday, November 21 | 5:30PM-9:00PM | Empire Garden Restaurant, Chinatown

SupportJQES.org

Boston-area Landlord Arraigned on Pandemic Relief Fraud Charges

A landlord with properties in East Boston, Chelsea and Revere was arraigned on charges related to fraudulent applications for pandemic-era housing relief in Suffolk Superior Court on October 17, 2024.

Steven Stoico is charged with 3 counts of Larceny Over $1,200, 4 counts of Attempt to Commit Larceny Over $1,200, and 1 count of Solicitation to Commit Larceny Over $1,200 for allegedly filing seven false applications for rental assistance during the pandemic. Three of the seven fraudulent applications were granted allegedly resulting in payments of $95,400 to Stoico. The remaining four applications that sought $136,200 in rental assistance were denied.

“I want to thank Attorney General Campbell’s team and the OIG investigative team for pursuing this case,” Inspector General Jeffrey S. Shapiro said. “Given the high cost of housing, misuse of rental assistance, as alleged in this case, is egregious. Therefore, it is imperative that people who abuse these government resources are held accountable.”

The Office of the Inspector General investigated the case and the Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

The charges are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.