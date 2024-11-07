MBTA Successfully Completes Critical Track Work on Orange Line

The MBTA announced the successful completion of critical track work on the Orange Line while service was suspended between Oak Grove and Ruggles October 26 – 27 and between Oak Grove and North Station October 28 – November 1. As a result of unencumbered access to track areas, crews accomplished important work to lift nine speed restrictions, resulting in a safer, more reliable trip for riders.

Following additional Track Improvement Program work that took place on the line earlier last month, the Orange Line is now completely free of all speed restrictions for the first time since 2010. Currently, slow zones are affecting less than 1% of the entire subway system. The last slow zones are expected to be removed by the end of next month.

During these seven days of unencumbered access to this area of the Orange Line, work crews replaced nearly 17,500 feet of rail and 2,600 ties. During the 30-day Orange Line shutdown in 2022, crews replaced only 6,000 feet of rail and about 2,900 ties. The tremendous amount of work accomplished on the Orange Line this past month is due to the close collaboration and coordination of multiple work crews on-site and during the pre-planning phases of these service suspensions.

“I would like to thank the MBTA team members who have been part of the Track Improvement Program for their hard work and express appreciation to our riders for being flexible during construction,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Mobility access for everyone is critical and the successful completion of Orange Line projects advances our commitment to leave the communities where we live and work in better condition than we found them. Transportation systems have to work if we want our communities to thrive.”

“We made a commitment to the public to deliver safe, reliable trips and upon completion of this most recent work, I’m pleased to confirm another major step forward towards that promise – the Orange Line is now completely free of speed restrictions for the first time in 15 years,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Less than 1% of our subway system is now affected by track-related slow zones, down from March 2023 when we had the entire system running at restricted speeds. I’m confident we’re on schedule to eliminate all remaining restrictions by the end of this year. This is truly an all-hands-on-deck, cross-functional effort that exemplifies teamwork and determination. Moving beyond this, we are committed to addressing future needs timely and not allowing such conditions to build up, impacting all that depended on us. All the credit goes to my leadership team and our workforce for delivering essential repairs more efficiently and effectively. I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank our riders for their patience as we bring them the faster, safer, more reliable, and frequent trips that they deserve.”

This service change was in place to support critical track and tie replacement work as part of the Track Improvement Program. Workers also maximized the outage by performing signal upgrades, security enhancements, station amenity upgrades, and more.

For more information, visit mbta.com/TrackProgram or connect with the T on X @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) opened America’s first subway tunnel in 1897, pioneering public transportation in the United States. Today, the MBTA is one of the largest public transit systems in the country, operating an extensive network of subway, bus, commuter rail, ferry, and paratransit services across 176 cities and towns. The MBTA is undergoing a transformative period, focusing on cultivating a culture of safety and excellence, modernizing infrastructure, and improving reliability and accessibility. Current priorities include accelerating critical infrastructure repairs, expanding accessibility, and reducing emissions. The MBTA is committed to providing dependable, frequent, and accessible service that riders can rely on, while supporting the region’s economic vitality. Through initiatives like the unprecedented Track Improvement Program and the Bus Network Redesign and Rail Vision, the MBTA aims to connect communities and improve riders’ daily experiences and trips. For questions or assistance, customers are encouraged to contact the MBTA Customer Center at 617-222-3200. Members of the press are encouraged to contact [email protected]. For the latest updates on MBTA services, projects, and initiatives, visit MBTA.com or follow @MBTA on social media.