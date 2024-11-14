The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold it’s monthly public hearing on Thursday, November 21, at 5 p.m. The following is its agenda:

Attention: This hearing will only be held virtually and not in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our Zoom Hearing or calling 1-929-205-6099 and entering meeting id # 966 4977 0883. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

The public can offer testimony.

Discussion Topics

1 Design Review App # 25.0116 BH 210 Cambridge Street

Proposed Work: Replace damaged window.

APP # 25.0405 BH 204 Cambridge Street

Proposed Work: New sign.

APP # 25.0366 BH 65 Anderson Street

Proposed Work: New intercom system with brass cover.

APP # 25.0389 BH 122 Charles Street

Proposed Work: New blade sign.

APP # 25.0395 BH 121 Mount Vernon Street

Proposed Work: Replace existing steel gate with new painted wood gate.

2 Administrative Review App # 25.0349 BH 50 Beacon Street #3: Replace (16) large existing double hung wood windows with Boston Sash, Sash Replacement kits. Frames and exterior trim to remain in place. Insulate at sash pockets. Painted per approved historic black. All windows with new sashes are on the second floor of the building.

APP # 25.0398 BH 5 Brimmer Street: Cut, chip & point the first floor. Light repair on the entry staircase. Paint/coat to match the existing color.

APP # 25.042 BH 3 Byron Street: Repaint the front door and wood trim around the door, as well as the ground floor front windows, using existing paint color and finish. Repaint the iron work above the entrance, using existing paint color and finish.

APP # 25.0394 BH 125 Charles Street: Grind 100% of the front wall; Cut to be done 3/4’’ deep uniformed;Pressure wash with restoration cleaner; Repoint 100% of the front wall; Repoint to be done with type N mortar; Caulk all the window trims; Remove the granite tile on the stair wall; Remove the handrails; Replace the broke granite cap;Reinstall the granite tile on the wall;Repoint the stair;Reinstall the handrails back.

APP # 25.0332 BH 75 Chestnut Street: Remove and replace one 6 over 6 with one 6 over 6, wood window, double hung, true divided lite, black spacer to cover gasket. Existing layout to remain exterior painted to match existing front elevation-floor four.

APP # 25.0323 BH 25 Lime Street: Remove existing metal cladding from the front bay. Install copper cladding in kind.

APP # 25.0404 BH 94 Mount Vernon Street: At front facade, replace all windows. Windows are to be all wood, 6 over 6, true divided light, no low-e glass, double hung, with a dark spacer bar in between the panes of glass. Level one will be 6 over 6, level two is to be 6 over 9, level three and mansard level are to be two over two.

APP # 25.0325 BH 36 Pinckney Street: Remove existing EPDM roofing, Install new EPDM roofing, Install copper flashing to the outside edge of the roof.

APP # 25.0376 BH 42 Pinckney Street: Replace copper gutter and downspout in kind, repoint front facade brick in kind, using historic mortar mix, color and tooling, replace brownstone headers and sills in kind with cast stone, color to match existing, repair trim at the lower portion of oriel in kind. Repaint in kind (Soft gloss, linen white). Repair shutter in kind.

APP # 25.0324 BH 48 Pinckney Street: Remove & replace one deteriorated bracket support with a new steel bracket support. Install the new bracket support and apply masonry to the bracket support at the base to ensure it is properly secure.

APP # 25.0378 BH 93 Pinckney Street: Remove and replace all deteriorated square head bolts on the three fire escape balcony connections with new steel bolts and J-bolts for the grating floors. The entire fire escape will be re-secured, scraped, and painted.

APP # 25.0339 BH 58 Temple Street: Remove and replace two, 2 over 2 layout windows with, two double hung, 2 over 2, wood windows, true divided lite, black spacer to cover gasket. Existing layout to remain exterior painted to match existing front elevation, floor one.

3 Ratification of October 17, 2024 Public Hearing Minutes

4 Annual Vote for Chair And Vice Chair

5 Staff Updates