By Times staff

One of the neighborhood’s most beloved annual events, the Beacon Hill Business Association’s long-running Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll returns Thursday, Dec. 5. Starting at 5 p.m., Charles Street between Cambridge and Beacon streets will be closed off to traffic, allowing for holiday shoppers to stroll through its shops, restaurants, and offices while enjoying refreshments and music performances.

The festivities will begin even earlier for youngsters from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hill House at 12 Mt. Vernon St., where Santa will be on hand to be photographed with local children. At about 6:15 or 6:30 p.m., the Brass Quartet, local business owners, and neighborhood leaders will walk from the block of Mount Vernon and Charles streets towards the tree lighting, which takes place at 7 p.m. at the corner of Charles and Cambridge streets. Besides the Brass Quartet, additional live music will be provided by the Back Bay Ringers (http://www.backbayringers.org/), Jeremy Bell, and other local talent performing along the stretch of Charles Street where the event takes place.

Participating small businesses, shops, and restaurants located up and down the five block of Charles Street will also welcome guests during this festive event Event sponsors include Beacon Hill Books and Cafe, Upstairs Downstairs Home, and the Aland Realty Group. Contact [email protected] or local businesses for more information.